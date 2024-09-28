Events by Mary Spiller Detroit Bridgerton Ball Slammed As A ‘Scam’ Attendees complained the event featured undercooked food, one violin player, and a pole dancer.







The Bridgerton Ball event held in Detroit on Sept. 22, has turned out to be what hundreds of guests are calling a “scam.”

The promotion for the event read, “Step into the enchanting world of the Regency era with sophistication, grace, and historical charm.” However, when Bridgerton fan Nita Morton showed up at the venue, she described being greeted by minimal decorations, a single violin player, a pole dancer, undercooked chicken, and soggy food.

Nita told BBC, “I was brought to tears. It was the worst event I’ve been to. My high school parties were better. Bridgerton food is turkey and ham and grand dessert tables with things like macaroons.”

She added, “But we got soggy noodles with tomato sauce and small chicken wings.”

The failed event has since gone viral on social media. Individual guests paid up to $200 per ticket for the disappointing event and paid even more for custom dresses and shoes to fit the theme. Pictures and images have been circulating on social media of guests in their best fancy ball gowns sitting on the floor since there weren’t enough chairs at the venue and leaving early once the food ran out. According to testimony and from guest attendees, dinner reportedly ran out after an hour and some of the items were nearly raw.

The ball was organized by Uncle & Me LLC and was unrelated to Netflix or Bridgerton’s production company, Shondaland. Uncle & Me LLC told local media outlet WXYZ-TV that they were working to address the concerns arising from the event.

Their statement began, “We understand that not everyone had the experience they hoped for at our most recent event on Sunday night at The Harmonie Club, and for that, we sincerely apologize. We intended to provide a magical evening, but we recognize that organizational challenges affected the enjoyment of some guests.”

They continued, “We take full responsibility and accountability for these shortcomings. We are reviewing resolution options, which will be communicated shortly.”

Despite their promises to make amends for the failed event, the company’s communication with guests who purchased tickets has been minimal. Uncle & Me LLC’s website hasn’t been accessible since the event, and the event site itself has been taken down amid the growing backlash.

Pedro Soto and his wife attended the Bridgerton Ball as a celebration after eloping just the day prior. The fans of the Netflix show said they were expecting to be transported into the world of their favorite show when arriving, but instead weren’t even greeted by a doorman at check-in. The purchased ticket promised “to include food, a bar, at least a table and chair for us to sit down and enjoy. It included an orchestra. What we got was, it’s going to sound funny, Kool-Aid from a bottle, no bar. There were not enough seats and chairs for us,” Soto recalled.

“We had to reuse cups, not enough plates. The backdrops were just paper. It was nothing special. The photographs were actually extra.”

Many patrons were also disappointed in the entertainment for the night and described being met with an “exotic dancer on a pole.”

Aerial performer and dancer Tink spoke out about her experience with the company behind the Detroit Bridgerton Ball after guests voiced disappointment with her performance. Tink revealed that she was hired just three hours before the event and asked to perform a pole routine.

Despite receiving backlash for her act, Tink clarified that the company approved both her performance and her red bra-and-panty outfit, which had also stirred controversy.

“I just feel very bad for all the patrons who showed up to the event just because my goal as a performer is to bring happiness and cheers to everyone. So it kind of just bummed me out knowing everyone was so unhappy with the outcome,” she stated.

RELATED CONTENT: This Black-Owned Tea Company Is Seeing A Boom In Sales From Netflix’s Bridgerton