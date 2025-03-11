by Ahsan Washington 10 Museums That Center on Black Women’s Art And History These museums push the envelope and inspire future female history-makers







The importance of understanding women’s and Black women’s history lies in recognizing the significant yet often overlooked contributions they have made across various fields, in everything from activism to the arts. These contributions not only shaped society but continue to push the envelope and inspire future female history-makers. These 10 museums dedicated to women’s history highlight Black women’s narratives. Each provides a platform for reflection, education, and empowerment to its visitors. These museums not only preserve women’s history but also serve as essential resources for the research and study of Black women. BLACK ENTERPRISE encourages you to check out these historical institutions that honor Black women for Women’s History Month.

Spelman Museum of Fine Art

The Spelman College Museum of Fine Art is located on the historical Black campus in Atlanta in the Camille Olivia Hanks Cosby, Ed.D. Academic Center. The museum was established in 1996 and regularly features art by and about women of the African Diaspora. Through art exhibitions, programming, and a growing art collection, the gallery museum serves as a hub for learning, creativity, and cultural enrichment within Spelman and its surrounding community. The museum is open Wednesdays through Saturdays, and currently on exhibition is Amanda Williams: We Say What Black This Is.

Mary McLeod Bethune House

The Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Home, known as The Retreat, was built in 1905 by A.B. Raddick, a prominent Black architect of his time. The residence of Bethune-Cookman University’s founder until her passing — and preserved with original artifacts and furnishings — the home offers visitors a glimpse into Dr. Bethune’s personal life and historic legacy. Designated a National Historic Landmark in 1975, it continues to attract visitors worldwide, celebrating her impact on education and civil rights. Currently, the Mary McLeod Bethune Home is closed for renovations. Follow the website to stay updated on reopening.

Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum

Palmer Memorial Institute, founded in 1902 by Dr. Charlotte Hawkins Brown, educated over 1,000 African American students and now stands as a state historic site. The museum showcases Dr. Brown’s legacy and the contributions of African Americans to education with restored buildings, offering a look into the school’s history. The month of March at the museum is dedicated to Women’s Suffrage and programming.

The Colored Girls Museum

Founded in 2015, The Colored Girls Museum in Philadelphia honors the overlooked experiences of Black girls and women, preserving their stories through exhibits and community programs. It serves as a sanctuary for Black girlhood and femmehood while fostering reflection, healing, and a reimagining of history and identity. The Colored Girls Museum is unique in its focus and proudly boasts that it is the “first cultural institution to center and champion the ‘ordinary’ colored girl of African descent.” Currently on exhibition is The Intermission, an interactive workshop.

The Anne Spencer House & Garden Museum

The Anne Spencer House & Garden Museum in Lynchburg, Virginia, was the home of Harlem Renaissance poet Anne Spencer and is recognized as a National Historic Landmark. It retains much of the original furnishings and features her restored garden, and served as a meeting place for notable figures like W.E.B. DuBois and Langston Hughes. Visitors can schedule a tour for small or large groups.

Black Women’s Museum

The Black Women’s Museum is a mobile museum dedicated to educating the public about the political, artistic, and social contributions of Black women, while also highlighting the unique challenges they face due to their intersecting identities. Through its traveling exhibits, the museum aims to raise awareness of Black women’s impact and struggles across history and contemporary society.

Juanita Craft Civil Rights House

The Juanita Craft Civil Rights House and Museum in Dallas honors Juanita Craft, a key figure in the civil rights movement, who is known for her activism and leadership in the fight for racial justice. The museum highlights her contributions, including her work with the NAACP, and offers exhibits on the broader civil rights struggle in Texas, making it a vital resource for understanding the state’s history in advancing equality. The Craft home is open to visitors by appointment.

The Women Of Color Museum

The True Black History Museum features a Women of Color exhibit that honors the contributions of African-American women, showcasing rare artifacts, signed documents, and photos of influential figures such as Mary McLeod Bethune, Rosa Parks, and Oprah Winfrey. This traveling exhibit highlights the historical impact of these women and promotes cultural sensitivity and pride, and is also available virtually.

Tubman Museum

The Tubman Museum is a historic staple located in downtown Macon, Georgia. A Christian pastor established the space in 1981 to be a hub dedicated to African American history, in Harriet Tubman’s name, for whom the museum’s mission inspired by. Currently on exhibit is Freedom Seekers, a presentation of runaway slave advertisements from the local Macon newspaper, The Macon Telegraph.

National Museums of African American History and Culture

The National Museum of African American History and Culture, part of the Smithsonian Institution, preserves African American history and culture with over 40,000 artifacts. During Women’s History Month, it highlights the contributions of African American women, connecting past and present achievements in various art disciplines.

