National Civil Rights Museum, Unite Memphis To Host Largest Unity Walk In Nation







The National Civil Rights Museum and Unite Memphis have launched a partnership focused on healing, honor, and hope for the city of Memphis.

In a press release, United Memphis CEO Kari Conlee said the partnership allows the city to “embrace a future where it can go from being remembered as a city that has been historically divided to a united city.”

Memphians are in store for a treat this year as Unite Memphis, with the National Civil Rights Museum as a partner, hosts what is slated to be the nation’s largest unity walk or run. The Unite Memphis Race, scheduled for Labor Day, Sept. 1, will mark the movement’s 4th annual race; participation is expected to break records.

The 2025 race will be held at the National Civil Rights Museum, where civil rights advocate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated. The location will allow Memphians to immerse themselves in history and educational opportunities during the event.

“Our focus is on building the Beloved Community of which Dr. King spoke,” said Dr. Russ Wigginton, Museum President. “The Unite Memphis partnership is one way we are intentional about leading with hope, not fear, with love, not hate. It’s an example of how we can bring the community together to demonstrate we solve more issues expeditiously when we are united.”

This summer, the renovated Founders Park will celebrate a reopening at the National Civil Rights Museum as the museum and Unite Memphis strive to create experiences that reflect what the future of Memphis can be.

Proceeds from Unite Memphis’ 2025 race will go toward Memphis nonprofits Peer Power, Leadership Empowerment Center, and the National Civil Rights Museum.

Register for this year’s race at the Unite Memphis website. Check out last year’s event here in the below video.

