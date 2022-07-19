11-Year-Old Entrepreneur With Autism Receives Full Ride To HBCU Florida Memorial University

Carter Bonas, an 11-year-old golfer and entrepreneur, has secured a future with an HBCU education!

According to Fox 4, Bonas received a full-ride scholarship to Florida Memorial University while attending the HBCU Golf Classic this past Saturday at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in Naples, Florida.

Hosted by Champion Charity Inc, the golf event is an effort of the volunteer organization whose goal is to provide scholarships to deserving college students matriculating in South Florida’s only historically Black college and university.

Bonas founded his own company, Spectrum Golf, just a year ago. This game-changing scholarship will propel his business of providing quality golf apparel and custom gear.

“See you in 6 years (or less) to get that business degree to take Spectrum Golf to the next level,” Bonas wrote beneath a video of his award ceremony.

The young business owner was diagnosed at about 10 months old with Asperger’s Syndrome, a form of Autism Spectrum Disorder, per Spectrum’s website. Bonas began his entrepreneurial journey by inspiring others to embrace their differences in mind, as he did when he fell in love with golf. The non-contact sport helps him focus on his efforts positively.

“We allowed him to indulge in his obsessive fixations, high energy, and desire to play with others (yet still solo) by choosing sports where his actions alone controlled his outcome,” Bonas’ mom, Dr. Thelma Tennie, wrote on Spectrum’s website.

“We began to see positive change and him heal! The use of non-contact sports, 1-on-1 activities, traditional psychotherapy sessions, and non-traditional therapies proved to be [e]ffective in Carter’s social-emotional developmental progression.”

Bonas chose Spectrum for his apparel company because he is considered on the “high functioning side of the autism spectrum,” per the company’s website. He got bullied and teased in school, but with the help of his mother and therapy, he is continuing the work to proudly accept that he is “unique and different.”

Bonas also empowers other young people through mentorship and motivational speaking in Florida-area schools, per the African American Golfers Digest. He provides free golf lessons to any kids willing to learn the sport.

Keep it up, young Boss!