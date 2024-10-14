News by Jeroslyn JoVonn 11-Year-Old Boy Confessed To Fatally Shooting Former Louisiana Mayor And His Daughter An 11-year-old remains in police custody after fatally shooting two of his family members, including a former Mayor.







Police arrested an 11-year-old boy who confessed to the fatal shooting of a former Louisiana mayor and his adult daughter last month. Now, new details are emerging of possible alleged misconduct by way of the slain city official.

The arrest followed the murders of Joe Cornelius Sr., 82, and Keisha Miles, 31, who were found dead inside the former politician’s home in Minden, Louisiana, on Sept. 1. The boy was a relative of Cornelius. Still, a motive has not been revealed due to the child’s age limiting what authorities could reveal about his relationship with the victims, Chief Jared McIver confirmed.

However, a video shared on social media by someone claiming to be related to the victims reportedly presents evidence of alleged sexual misconduct involving Cornelius and Miles. The family member alleges that Cornelius sexually abused Miles.

“This is the story of a mother having to fight for her life and a son realizing that even in her death, he can still tell her truth,” said celebrity publicist Chanel Hudson O’Conner, who’s representing the family member related to the two people killed in the shooting.

“This was a man that was reported by the news as a beloved city man; he was a beloved leader, member of the community, former mayor, his picture hangs in City Hall …” O’Conner said of Cornelius.

The family member who posted the video claims it shows a conversation between Cornelius and Miles during which he allegedly admits to having sexual encounters with his daughter.

“Obviously, if the 17-year-old individual, which is Keisha’s son, felt comfortable going to the police, he would have. But he did not feel comfortable,” O’Conner says.

The child is currently being held on two counts of first-degree murder, with bond set at $500,000. There was a six-year-old at the home who was not injured. Miles’ mother shared her heartbreak over the tragedy but stated she couldn’t say more due to police instructions.

Cornelius and Miles’ bodies were discovered with multiple gunshot wounds. McIver disclosed that two handguns were used in the attack and had been concealed on the property. Both weapons had emptied magazines, and their calibers matched the shell casings recovered from the scene.

Police were called to the property at 6:30 a.m., and by noon, the child had confessed to the murders. The 11-year-old told responding officers “a story at first that just didn’t add up,” McIver said before confessing to the shooting later that afternoon. Miles’ mother, the boy’s grandmother, was with the child at the time he confessed to the fatal shooting.

When asked how the child was able to access the firearms, McIver said, “We can’t divulge that just yet.” He also said the boy did not appear remorseful about committing the crime.

“What I would say would be remorseful — sadness, sorrowful, apology, crying — none of those things happened,” McIver said, noting that people grieve differently.

McIver says police have not received the video or any reports of sexual misconduct. The 11-year-old accused of killing Cornelius and Miles is set to appear in court in December.

“Nothing from that small clip confirms anything for us because, as you know, there’s a process,” McIver said about the video. “If that’s turned in as evidence, there’s a process in which we have to send that off and make sure that it’s not voice analysis or AI-generated.”

Cornelius was a community activist, a member of the City Council, and served as a deputy ward marshal for the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office. In 2013, following the death of the sitting mayor, he was appointed interim Mayor while on the City Council.

