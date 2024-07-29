by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman America’s Oldest Person Tells How To Live To Be 115 Years Old Elizabeth Francis said to live long one should always 'speak your mind.'









Elizabeth Francis, deemed America’s oldest person at 115 years old, shared her biggest tip to getting to her age.

“Speak your mind and don’t hold your tongue,” said the birthday girl, according to The Washington Post.

Francis’ longevity has shocked relative. Beginning in 1909, her story is one that transcends eras, movements, and trials of the last century. As a Black woman, this means surviving sharecropping, Jim Crow, and modern-day issues like police brutality. Her life proves the resilience of Black life in America. Beyond this, her family is just happy to still have grandma around.

“We all know that we have to punch that [final] ticket someday, so we’re amazed and grateful that she’s still here,” shared Ethel Harrison, Francis’s 69-year-old granddaughter. “She’s surprised us all.”

Born in Louisiana, Francis was an single mother who made a life for herself and her family. All through running a coffee shop in Houston, Francis witnessed historical moments that spanned presidencies and multiple lifetimes. Francis also remained active throughout her life, taking the scenic route whenever she could to keep her legs moving.

Nowadays, she enjoys watching reruns of Good Times and The Jeffersons with her 95-year-old daughter in Houston. Her granddaughter told The Washington Post that laughter fills the room each night, as both women still find joy in the simple things.

“They both feel lucky and blessed to be together so late in life,” expressed Harrison. “I asked her the other night how she feels about turning 115 and she smiled and said, ‘I just thank the good Lord that I’m here.’ She says she has nothing to complain about, and the rest of our family feels the same way.”

According to LongeviQuest, Francis is the fourth-oldest in the world. Despite this, Francis remains focused on enjoying time with loved ones for as long as she can.

Harrison added, “Every year that I have to order another birthday cake for my grandmother is an occasion worth celebrating to know she’s still with us.”

