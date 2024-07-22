News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Double The Joy: Twin Sisters Celebrate 100th Birthday Bash Doris Ward and Loris Pryor were celebrated by their families and Detroit community for reaching a century of life.









Two sisters from Detroit are celebrating a monumental birthday. Twins Doris Ward and Loris Pryor recently turned 100 years old with a party fitting for a century.

Born in 1924, Ward and Pryor witnessed many eras of American history, from the Great Depression to Jim Crow. The two women became matriarchs and are now celebrated by their multi-generational family on this special occasion.

Friends and family surrounded Ward and Pryor at their party, held at Detroit’s Rosedale Park Baptist Church on July 13. The birthday girls shared their thoughts on turning 100 with WXYZ, with one calling it a “blessing” to reach that age.

“To live this long, I never thought it would happen or not happen. I never thought about it,” Pryor said.

Ward added, “All I can say is that it’s a blessing to be here at 100 years old.”

Moreover, the two women have also become great-great-grandmothers to multiple children. Ward boasts eight children and 15 grandchildren. She currently has 25 great-grandchildren, with 11 great-great-grandchildren and counting. As for Pryor, giving birth to one son has led her to a grand, great, and great-great grandchild.

While reaching a new era of their life, the two sisters remain in great shape. Their key to a long life? It potentially lies in how they treat others. Ward’s daughter, Wanda Barden, also explained how their kindness shaped her life and those around them.

“One of the things that I appreciate over and over is how they help us to appreciate people,” explained Barden to Good Morning America. “I still know people’s names on the block when I was in elementary school because we had to speak to everyone, so I think it has helped me to be a people person. I travel all over the world, but knowing how people warm up to me is because of what they put in me, I really appreciate that.”

She added, “My mother and Aunt Loris never had an enemy. Everybody on this earth loved them. Nothing not to like about them, and that’s rare.”

While the long-lasting duo have not broken any age records yet, their families hope the women continue to stay in good health through their lifetime.

