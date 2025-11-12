12-Year-Old Girl Arrested After Being Accused Of Committing 2 Robberies

A 12-year-old girl from Washington, D.C. was taken into custody after being accused of being involved in two robberies in October.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced that the pre-teenager was arrested after participating in the robberies, which occurred less than 30 minutes apart from each other. The unidentified girl was apprehended Nov. 9, and police officials stated that the crime took place Oct. 5. The girl was hit with two charges of robbery, one for Snatch, and the second for Force and Violence. Police confirmed the girl did not commit the crimes alone.

Police officials state that the first robbery was committed around 7:47 p.m. The victim was riding a bike after purchasing groceries. Allegedly, a group of juveniles approached. One of them threw a bicycle into the path of the victim, and after doing so, two of the juveniles tried to steal the bike. Instead of taking the bike, they took some of the groceries before leaving the scene.

The next crime took place 19 minutes later when the second victim rode a scooter past a group of juveniles. The suspect allegedly snatched the scooter but stashed it after seeing an MPD mountain bike police officer riding toward them. Before abandoning the vehicle, the suspect purportedly took a mobile phone that was attached to the scooter.

The other juveniles who may have been involved in the crimes have not been arrested or identified. As the case continues to be investigated, the Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for anyone providing information that leads to the arrest and indictment of those involved in the robberies. Anyone who may have info can call the police department at (202) 727-9099, or text through the MPD Text Tip Line at 50411.

