News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Viral Video Shows Baltimore Officer Allegedly Trying To Run Over A Black Man – City Leaders Speak Out The officer has been suspended for his reckless action.







Baltimore officials are speaking out after a video of a police officer allegedly trying to run over a Black man went viral.

The video made waves on social media after the officer made repeated attempts to run over someone in his police vehicle. The clip showed the officer in the marked police car chasing a man running on foot, and hitting him. Upon finding the video, Baltimore police suspended the officer. The Neighborhood Talk shared footage of the viral incident.

“You don’t even have no reason to stop [him],” stated one bystander overheard in the background, who is assumed to have recorded the footage.

The department released a statement about its internal affairs investigation into the matter. Police Commissioner Richard Worley called the video “disturbing” and “alarming” as the unit begins its probe.

“This is not how we expect our officers to behave, and this incident does not reflect the values or standards of the Baltimore Police Department. Our department continues to work hard to rebuild trust and change the narrative of our department and our city. We remain committed to holding officers accountable for their actions and continuing the work of rebuilding trust with our community,” shared Worley.



They will also review the officer’s body camera footage to gain more insight into what led to the ordeal. The incident has sparked immense backlash from the overarching Baltimore community, fueling tensions between law enforcement and citizens. Baltimore’s mayor, Brandon Scott, also called the video “deeply concerning,” while emphasizing that “proper accountability” will be had.

According to an eyewitness who recorded the since-viral video, the man was with a group of friends in the Park Heights neighborhood when the accused officer approached them and told them to move. He claimed the officer wanted to hit the man.

“(The officer) told him, ‘Come here,’ for no reason,” shared the witness, Slick Brown, to WBAL-TV 11 News. “So, my man said, ‘No,’ so he kept walking. He walked through the alley. As soon as he walked into the alley, (the officer) hopped back into the car and started chasing him. Automatic, full speed, trying to hit him and all of that. So, my man started running. He was running for his life. He isn’t going to stop, (the officer) was trying to hit him with his car.”

The man did endure mild injuries, particularly to his knee. He later found out that the officer was trying to speak with him over his failure to appear in court for driving without a license.

According to Baltimore City State’s Attorney, Ivan Bates, the Public Trust and Police Integrity Unit will oversee the investigation. The unidentified officer will not return to duty in the interim.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in keeping with our ethical obligations, our office will decline to call this officer as a witness in any active or future criminal prosecutions until the investigation is complete,” wrote Bates.

