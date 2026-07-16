photo credit: pexels Entrepreneurship by Sidnee Michelle 12-Year-Old Entrepreneur Turns $600 Into A Growing 3D-Printing Business Aaron Osirus launched A3D after recognizing demand for customizable fidget toys among classmates.







A 12-year-old Georgia entrepreneur is proving age is no barrier to business ownership after transforming a $600 investment into a growing 3D-printing company with the help of his twin brother, CBS News Atlanta reports.

Aaron Osirus launched A3D after recognizing demand for customizable fidget toys among classmates. Using money borrowed from his parents, he purchased a multicolor 3D printer and began producing personalized toys from his home.

As customer demand increased, Aaron enlisted his twin brother, Alain Osirus, to help manage the business. Alain now assists with product design, marketing, production scheduling, and order fulfillment while the brothers balance running the company with school responsibilities.

“I’m a designer for A3D. Sometimes I make the toys, and I also help with marketing,” Alain told the outlet.

. “I check the time, how long it takes, the cost, fulfillment, and everything.”

The brothers specialize in 3D-printed articulated toys and fidget products that customers can customize by color and design. Their most time-intensive item, a four-color kitten figurine that takes about 24 hours to print, sells for $5. They also encourage repeat business by offering returning customers a 50-cent discount and say the company generates about $200 in monthly profit after expenses.

The venture has become more than a source of income. It has introduced the twins to budgeting, pricing, production planning, and customer service while giving them firsthand experience operating a small business at an early age.

“When I see them play with my prints, I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s really cool because I made it,'” Aaron said.

The brothers hope their success inspires other young entrepreneurs to pursue their own ideas despite their age.

“Follow your dreams. Just try your hardest,” Aaron said. “You’ve got to save up the money. You’ve got to plan for everything.”

Alain echoed that message, encouraging aspiring business owners to remain competitive and committed to their goals.

“Chase your dreams. Outcompete everyone else in your business,” he said. “Show them what you’re made of.”

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