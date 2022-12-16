'These Kids Built Different': Internet in Disbelief Over 12-Year-Old Running Back With Goatee

A photograph of a 12-year-old boy with a mustache is making the internet go crazy.

According to The New York Post, a photograph of 12-year-old Jeremiah Johnson holding a trophy went viral after users said he looked more like a college student than a pre-teen boy.

In the photo, the running back from Fort Worth, TX has a tattoo on his arm and a very visible mustache. A picture of Johnson holding a Most Valuable Player trophy for the 12 and under division left many in disbelief. He was awarded the trophy after his football team from Dallas Dragons Elite Academy (DEA) won the 2022 Youth National Championships held in Miami.

On his Twitter page, he is listed as being 5′ 11″ and weighing 198 pounds.

Even The Bleacher Report tweeted a clip where a man asked Johnson his age. When Johnson replied “12,” the man shook his head in disbelief.

“THIS KID IS REALLY ONLY 12 YEARS OLD”

THIS KID IS REALLY ONLY 12 YEARS OLD 🤯 (via callme_mr.4x_/IG, hoodnews24/TT) pic.twitter.com/ScOuSXjZaM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 14, 2022

Twitter users also weighed in. Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill posted that if he is really 12, his son won’t be playing football.

If that 12 year old really 12 my son not playing football, these kids built different 😂 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) December 13, 2022

Another user posted an edited picture of Johnson claiming it is a baby photo showing his head superimposed on the body of a baby.

Someone stated that if Johnson tackled his 12-year-old son he would have to run on the football field himself.

😭😭😭 if this man tackled my 12 year old son im running on the field pic.twitter.com/7ooxGMdM5t — Anthony (@OMGItsBirdman) December 13, 2022

A woman who may be the 12-year-old’s mother, Shana Evans, has been posting about him on her Facebook account. The woman claimed that the tattoo on the boy’s arm is fake but the goatee is real. Still, she insists that the football player is just 12.