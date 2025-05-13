13-Foot Statue of Black Woman On Phone In Florence Riles Conservatives

A 13-foot statue of a Black millennial woman on her phone in Florence, Italy, is drawing backlash from conservatives who say the city has succumbed to “woke delirium.”

In March, Florence’s Museo Novecento unveiled “Thomas J Price in Florence,” an exhibition featuring the British sculptor’s work, the Florentine reports. A standout of the show is Time Unfolding, a 3.6-meter-tall statue of a Black girl gazing down at her cellphone, positioned in Piazza della Signoria with the woman’s back to historic landmarks like the Loggia dei Lanzi, Palazzo Vecchio, and the Uffizi.

13 ft bronze statue of a black woman on her phone built for Piazza della Signoria (Italy) pic.twitter.com/W8Fhf7WVdx — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 7, 2025

Price intentionally placed the piece outdoors to spark conversation, challenge perceptions, and explore themes of human connection. However, what’s resulted is backlash from conservatives who don’t think the statue is representative of the art form.

“Woke delirium in Florence, where a statue of a black (sic) girl was installed in Piazza della Signoria to contrast the ‘Renaissance space devoted to male power’ of Donatello’s David, to ‘reflect on inclusivity’ because ‘the ideal of classical beauty is a cage,” one critic tweeted.

“Make art great again,” said another.

Curated by Sergio Risalti, the exhibition includes sculptures of various sizes displayed throughout the museum, along with two outdoor bronzes: A Kind of Confidence in the Museo Novecento courtyard and Time Unfolding. While intended to challenge the male dominance of public statues, critics claim the installation undermines local culture and the city’s artistic heritage.

On social media, the attacks against the statue have become racist.

“Why are Italians putting statues of a black (sic) woman in their country? Italy is for Italians,” one X user wrote.

The criticism hasn’t slowed Price down. On April 29, he unveiled a new 12-foot bronze statue in New York’s Times Square titled Grounded in the Stars. The piece features a realistic depiction of a Black woman with braids, dressed in everyday clothes, standing confidently with hands on her hips and a contemplative gaze.

BREAKING: 12-foot ‘plus-size’ black woman statue has been erected in the middle of Times Square. pic.twitter.com/wt0f8lz690 — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) May 7, 2025

Times Square Arts says Price’s work “confronts preconceived notions of identity and representation.”

