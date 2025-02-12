Lifestyle by Ahsan Washington 9 Black Galleries That Amplify Black Art Black art offers a unique and powerful perspective for storytelling, cultural expression, and social change that occurs in Black lives.







Art is integral to the Black experience, especially in Black history. Black art offers a unique and powerful perspective for storytelling, cultural expression, and social change that occurs in Black lives. Black galleries are a major conduit between Black creatives, collectors and the community. Supporting Black art galleries is vital in amplifying the voices, experiences, and legacies of Black artists. Black galleries preserve and highlight the richness of Black art and the depth of Black artists. To celebrate Black History Month, check out BLACK ENTERPRISE’s picks of nine Black galleries that amplify Black art.

ZuCot Gallery

ZuCot Art Gallery, founded by Troy Taylor in 2009, is located in Atlanta’s Castleberry Hill section. It is one of the largest African American-owned fine art galleries in the Southeast. The gallery showcases original works by emerging and seasoned African American artists such as Charly Palmer, Jamaal Barber, and Kimmey Cantrell. ZuCot visitors will experience Black contemporary art, thought-provoking art exhibitions, and engaging cultural programming.

Hammonds House Museum

Located in Atlanta, Hammonds House Museum is a historic art museum dedicated to showcasing the work of African American artists. The former residence of Dr. Otis Hammond was purchased by the Fulton county board of commission under the leadership of Micheal Lomax. Hammonds House opened its doors in 1988, in close proximity to Atlanta University Center, and has been a staple in the community since. The museum promotes African American art through exhibitions, educational programs, and community events.

Welancora Gallery

Welancora Gallery, founded in 2002 by Ivy N. Jones, is located in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. The gallery showcases the work of artists across the African Diaspora, focusing on both emerging and established talent, and placing their works with individual collectors and institutions.

Stella Jones Gallery

Stella Jones Gallery, founded by Stella Jones in 1996, located in the heart of New Orleans. The gallery features a generous collection of African American art, highlighting both up-and-coming and well-known artists. Stella Jones shows a wide variety of paintings, sculptures, and mixed-media works that reflect the African American experience, including works by Elizabeth Catlett, Steve Prince, Kevin Cole, and Louis Delsarte.

Anthony Gallery

Chicago’s Anthony Gallery was launched in 2019 by Easy Otabor. The gallery is known for highlighting notable and emerging artists and promoting talks around representation and empowerment in the arts industry. A visit to Anthony gallery provides art lovers an opportunity to experience and support works that reflect Black identity.

Residency Art Gallery

Rick Garzon founded Residency art gallery in 2016. Located in Inglewood, California, this Black-owned contemporary art space fosters community discourse through its art shows and events. The gallery’s mission is to celebrate culture and identity in South Central, Los Angeles. Gallery visitors can take in art and absorb the local creative scene.

M. Hanks Gallery

M. Hanks Gallery, founded by Eric Hanks in 1988, is located in Fullerton, California. The gallery showcases works from the 19th century to the present. M. Hanks offers an opportunity to examine important collections and encourages cultural connection. It provides a space for community conversation, investment in Black art, and appreciation of underrepresented artists.

Richard Beavers Gallery

Richard Beavers Gallery resides in the epicenter of Brooklyn, New York, in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Beavers established the Brooklyn gallery in 2017 before following up with a SoHo location The gallery represents some of Black arts’ heavy-hitter, like Leroy Campbell, Phyllis Stephens and Frank Morrison and innovative emerging artists.

