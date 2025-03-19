Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman 13-Year-Old Prodigy Manifests His Acceptance To Morehouse College Upon learning that Dr. Martin Luther King attended Morehouse at age 15, Suddith decided to get in earlier.







Joshua Suddith, an academic prodigy from Georgia, got his dream gift for 13th birthday: acceptance to Morehouse College, a goal he set when he was 4 years old.

His mom, Chaundra, always knew he was destined for greater things. Despite complications during her pregnancy, including an in-utero surgery, the young boy entered the world with a fierce determination. According to Chaundra, her son could speak by 9 months and learned to read well before he turned 2.

“His grit and determination are the most impressive things about him,” shared Chaundra to 11 Alive. “He didn’t let challenges get in the way of his dream.”

With an entire book written by age 3, Suddith began a career of academic achievement. He skipped numerous grades throughout his education journey, with his biggest jump being from seventh to eleventh grade. The then-12-year-old received multiple college acceptances, including to fellow HBCUs Miles College and Tennessee State University, while dual-enrolled at Augusta Technical College.

However, his eyes remained on Morehouse, the school where he learned Dr. Martin Luther King attended at the tender age of 15. With its storied history, Suddith challenged himself to break this record. Now, he is creating his own legacy at the HBCU while still inspired by Dr. King.

Despite his above-average gifts, Suddith still feels like a typical teenager. He loves basketball and wants to finish his last year of high school before heading off to higher education. Suddith also plans to study international relations so he can foster change on a global scale.

Suddith still has to hear back from some Ivy League institutions. He has also applied to Harvard, Yale, Princeton, and MIT.

Moreover, he hopes to acquire more scholarships and grants to obtain his degree without any financial strain. He has already garnered support from Morehouse alumni and The Black Man Can Inc..

