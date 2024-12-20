Entertainment by Keka Araújo Denzel Washington Reminds Us That He Was From The Streets During Q&A For ‘Gladiator II’ The exchange has sparked a conversation about representation in film criticism and how white voices shape the narrative of what constitutes quote-unquote great cinema.







Denzel Washington has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind, and his latest comments during an interview promoting Gladiator II have set the internet ablaze. Asked about his favorite Stanley Kubrick film, the legendary actor offered an unfiltered response that has fans and critics fiercely debating.

During an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub earlier this week, Washington, 69, was asked to name his favorite film by Kubrick, the celebrated director of classics like 2001: A Space Odyssey and A Clockwork Orange. Weintraub, who wore a shirt with Kubrick’s face on it, described the question as a “curveball.”

But Washington’s answer was direct and unexpected: “None of them.”

Instead of praising Kubrick, Washington shifted the conversation to the movies that shaped his cinematic world—Blaxploitation classics like Shaft and Superfly.

Denzel just cooked every single one of us



“I’m not a movie buff…I would’ve been out in the street looking to rob you” pic.twitter.com/eVg2Rv46ZT — Brandon Streussnig (@BrndnStrssng) December 16, 2024

He explained, “I’m not a movie buff—no, I’m not a big movie fan. I was in the street when Kubrick was making movies. I’d be the one outside looking to rob you when you came out of a Kubrick movie, OK?”

The response, delivered with Washington’s signature candor, immediately went viral. On social media, fans were divided, with some applauding his focus on Black cinema and others criticizing what they saw as dismissing Kubrick’s legacy.

Many users on X took aim at Weintraub for asking what they viewed as an insensitive question.

“I’M SO GLAD DENZEL DID THIS!” one person wrote. “What he was really saying was why this man thought he could ask someone like Denzel, who champions Black films, to speak about a white director instead of a Black one.”

Others accused Weintraub of setting up a “gotcha” moment. “They should have known better than to try it on with Denzel,” one user wrote. “He never puts up with c—.”

Denzel has starred in numerous Shakespeare plays on Broadway *and* in film & you're asking him about Stanley Kubrick?! I know they can't help being pretentious, but this is downright LAZY! Don't piss me off! https://t.co/LiL0VLqnYc — Ancient Book of Bitchcraft ✨📖✨ (@softjunebreeze) December 16, 2024

Damn; OG is GIVING IT UP NOW



man they get old and get candid! 😂 — TWAIN (@twainlo) December 16, 2024

the smug, insufferable way the interviewer tries to steer the convo… he got the response he deserved. 10/10 no notes — Screaming Inside My Heart (@liyabadiya) December 17, 2024

Don't know who this dude is, and I don't want to know but he miraculously played himself here from jump street.



Love when Denzel does this to folks too. He did it on Bill Simmons' podcast when Simmons wanted to do his usual 'go through the filmography', and Denzel was like nope. — Tobi 'Pax & Nine' Ogunyemi (@PaxTobiPax) December 16, 2024

Washington’s explanation vividly depicts his younger years, when he grew up in a world far removed from Kubrick’s quiet dramas and sci-fi epics.

“I didn’t start acting until I was 20 years old and didn’t start really going to the movies until I was 20, 22, 23,” he explained. For him, the films that mattered were the ones that resonated with his community—the stories of Black heroes and antiheroes that defined the Blaxploitation era.

While some critics saw Washington’s comments as dismissive, others praised him for shifting the focus to Black cinema.

“Denzel is reminding everyone that Black stories matter too,” one supporter wrote. “It’s not always about the white ‘legends.’”

The exchange has sparked a larger conversation about representation in film criticism and the persistent dominance of white voices in shaping the narrative of what constitutes “great” cinema.

For the accomplished actor and director, the moment was less about tearing down Kubrick and more about championing the films and stories about his own experiences.

As the debate continues to rage online, one thing remains clear: Washington knows precisely who he is and the world he represents. And he isn’t about to conform to anyone else’s narrative.

RELATED CONTENT: Mississippi Governor Sings Praises Of Ole Miss Counterprotesters After ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ Shenanigans