13-Year-Old Black Designer’s Clothing Line to Be Featured in New York Fashion Week Next Month

Langston Howard‘s admiration for the arts and his desire to inspire others through his clothing brand resulted in the 13-year-old landing an opportunity of a lifetime — a New York Fashion Week feature next month.

Howard, who started as a fashion entrepreneur at the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan after years of creating designs, is the founder and designer of The Top. According to its site, the clothing line’s mission is to “motivate people throughout their day.”

The Top consists of numerous pieces, including face masks, hats, and hoodies. The brand is unique because Howard adds motivational quotes from some of his idols. Since the company’s launch year, Howard’s designs have attracted attention from the biggest names in entertainment, including rapper and Detroit native Big Sean.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Top (@thetop.llc)

During an interview with Boys and Girls Club, Howard opened up about how the company’s Industry Club program helped mold him into the fashion expert he is today.

The publication describes The Industry Club as a six-week workshop that helps teens gain work experience within various industries, including fashion, urban planning, sports, and entertainment. The program usually accepts 200 qualified applicants annually and provides those individuals with the opportunity for networking, mentorship, and paid gigs.

Howard said that since joining the program, his overall experience has been great because he could meet like-minded teens and “directors of the program.” He said, “My experience has been outstanding. I have enjoyed meeting other teen fashion designers and also received inspiration from the directors of the program.”

Further in the conversation, Howard disclosed that the program assisted in his creative process. The teen stated, “I like being able to tell stories through color, patterns and textures. Art allows self-expression without having to use words and explanation. The process for designing a piece requires hours of brainstorming and editing ideas until I find what’s right. Seeing the finished product is exciting and makes me feel proud.”

When asked how he feels about his designs being featured in 2023’s New York Fashion Week, Howard claimed that he’s officially reaping the benefits of his hard work. “It feels amazing, like I’m a celebrity. The opportunity really reminded me that my hard work will pay off.”

New York Fashion Week is starts on February 10th and will last until February 15th.