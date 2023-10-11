13-Year-Old Black Prodigy Graduates High School, Continues Mission To Inspire Future Leaders

*Originally Published By Blacknews.com

Nationwide — Caden Harris, an extraordinary 13-year-old African-American teen from Atlanta, Georgia, has achieved an incredible milestone by graduating from high school at a remarkably young age. This momentous occasion marks the beginning of a more ambitious chapter in Caden’s journey, where he is driven by a mission to positively impact the lives of 500,000 kids through comprehensive financial literacy educationCaden, became famous when he acquired a school bus that he and his Dad transformed into a mobile financial literacy bus, a vibrant and dynamic classroom on wheels that brings financial education directly to schools and communities. He has an unwavering commitment to this mission and has already left an indelible mark having empowered and educated 50,000 children about the principles of sound financial management.

With his high school graduation, Caden now sets his sights on a new inspiring endeavor: traveling across the nation, visiting schools, and mentoring the next generation of budding entrepreneurs and financial leaders. Through engaging workshops, interactive sessions, and his charismatic presence, Caden aims to instill invaluable financial knowledge and leadership skills in young minds.

Caden’s story serves as an extraordinary source of inspiration, proving that age is no obstacle to making a profound difference in the world. As he continues to share his expertise and fervor for financial literacy, he embodies the spirit of empowerment, aiming to shape a brighter and financially savvy future for children nationwide.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Caden, please contact his Dad, Dr Sean J Harris, at booking@CadenTeaches.com

