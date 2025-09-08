Education by Black Enterprise 14 Black Children’s Books For Young Readers On International Literacy Day Black children’s books celebrate diversity and identity







On International Literacy Day, BLACK ENTERPRISE is showcasing Black children’s books that celebrate their diversity and identity, featuring characters and compelling narratives that resonate with young readers, transcending time and borders. Many of these acclaimed titles have received awards for their storytelling and educational significance across historical and contemporary themes, fostering meaningful conversations and connections for readers of all ages in various formats like print, digital or audio. These books can be borrowed from libraries or purchased from local and online Black bookstores or directly from suppliers to enjoy in school or at home.

Yaya And The Sea

Karen Goode Marable shares the rich tale of Yaya, a young girl accompanying her mother on a NYC train ride to several aunties at the beach for a day of bonding and fellowship. Yaya gets a firsthand experience of Black female friendships and spirituality that will last her a lifetime. Marable was recently honored as the 2025 Georgia Author of the Year for Yaya and the Sea. The book was ranked as one of the best illustrated books by The New York Times for 2024.

I Am Enough

Since its release in 2018, “I Am Enough” is a children’s book written by Grace Byers and illustrated by Keturah A. Bobo, which promotes self-appreciation and inner beauty in children through affirmations and messages of self-worth.

The Day You Begin

The Day You Begin by Jacqueline Woodson and Rafael López is a heartwarming tale that explores surroundings and the discovery of strength. Released in 2018, the text’s approach to dealing with anxiety makes it an excellent choice for young readers. The Day You Begin is accessible in schools, libraries and book stores.

Hair Love

In 2019, Hair Love was released, telling a story of a Black father styling his daughter’s natural hair, following the inspiration of the award-winning film of the same name by former NFL player Matthew Cherry and illustrated by Vashti Harrison. It can be found as both an e-book and print edition, showing a celebration of Black family connections and the beauty of Black hair.

Bud, Not Buddy

Christopher Paul Curtis’ enthralling middle-grade book Bud Not Buddy tells the story of a boy growing up during the Great Depression. Bud, a young 10-year-old boy, leaves home and sets out to find the father he has never met. d Not Buddy combines engaging storytelling with depth and emotion. The novel was published in 1999 and has been highly praised for winning the Newbery Medal and the Coretta Scott King Author Award.

Last Stop On Market Street

The story of Last Stop on Market Street follows a boy and his grandmother as they appreciate the simple joys of their everyday lives together in the cityscape around them. This acclaimed book was published in 2015 and has received the Newbery Medal and Caldecott honors, among other awards.

The Golden Hoops

Jen Lee Hayes pays homage to her late mother, who loved hoop earrings. The book follows Janey, a young girl who earns her very first pair of golden hoops as a rite of passage, but loses one. Newly released on Sept. 4, The Golden Hoops leans into themes of “identity, legacy, and bold self-expression.”

New Kid

Jerry Craft’s graphic novel New Kid delves into the life of a student adjusting to a prestigious new school setting. The tale presents a story that beautifully delves into topics like self-identity, microaggressions and the quest for belonging.

The compelling read has earned New Kid numerous accolades since its release in 2019, including the Newbery Medal and Coretta Scott King Award, among others. It’s accessible in both print and digital formats.

The Snowy Day

In the children’s book The Snow Day by Ezra Jack Keats, a young Black boy embarks on an adventure through his neighborhood on the first day of the season’s snowfall in 1962. The Snow Day is a groundbreaking work that introduced an African American protagonist and earned a prestigious award for its innovative storytelling approach. The book is cherished by many for capturing the pure joy of Black childhood exploration in a white winter wonderland.

The Undefeated

The Undefeated is a work that has been transformed into a picture book, celebrating the accomplishments and strength of African Americans. Kwame Alexander and artist Kadir Nelson collaborated on the book in 2019. The book is widely accessible to readers everywhere. With lovely verses and evocative illustrations, this book beautifully acknowledges the journey in a manner that is both enlightening and inspiring for all who explore its pages.

Tar Beach

In 1991’s publication of Tar Beach by Faith Ringgold is a tale of a young Black girl dreaming of flying above Harlem. The story was first brought to life through a story quilt that captivated readers with its poetic narrative and unique artistic style. Thirty-plus years later, Tar Beach remains as whimsical and is still available in print. It’s the perfect read for children to delve into a vivid experience, combining art and literature seamlessly.

Salt in His Shoes: Michael Jordan in Pursuit of a Dream

Salt in His Shoes is a biography penned by Deloris and Roslyn Jordan with Kadir Nelson as illustrator. The book explores the childhood dreams of basketball icon Michael Jordan in his pursuit of greatness. The book was released in 1995. It is accessible to young readers who are into sports and eager to read a real-life tale of determination and drive towards achieving one’s goals.

Rosa

Rosa was released in 2005 as a tribute to the civil rights icon Rosa Parks. The text has been recognized as a Caldecott Honor winner for its blend of poetic language and art that brings history alive for children in an engaging way. The book is accessible to readers of all ages.

Freewater

Freewater is a story that tells the adventure of a group of enslaved individuals who escape captivity. The book was released in 2022 and received both the Newbery Medal and the Coretta Scott King Award. It can be found in bookstores and libraries, providing readers with a deep dive into early African American history through a compelling narrative style.

