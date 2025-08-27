Elevating Your Excellence: Denene Millner Is A GOAT In The Literary Game

Denene Millner has consistently excelled throughout her 25-year career. The former entertainment reporter and political journalist for the New York Daily News—and former editor for Parenting and Honey Magazine, the seminal millennial women’s publication that debuted in the early 2000s—turned author of 32 books to-date, six of which are New York Times best-sellers; two that were adapted into screenplays, one for the silver screen—is currently vice president and publisher of Denene Millner Books, a Black children’s book imprint under Simon & Schuster Publishing House.

Millner’s commitment and tenacity in identifying and amplifying Black stories beyond the stereotypical narrative of mainstream media—be it news, lifestyle, or publishing—is the hallmark that catapulted and shaped her life’s work.

After eight years in journalism, Millner pivoted into publishing after a supervising editor continually suppressed her talent and blocked her professional advancement in the newsroom. As fate would have it, the emerging writer had written a feature article for the newspaper that went viral, resulting in a commission to write her first book, The Sistahs’ Rules: Secrets for Meeting, Getting, and Keeping a Good Black Man. A single offer led to another, which led to another, which eventually led to Millner being commissioned to co-author Steve Harvey’s wildly popular book, Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man, which went on to sell over 2.8 million copies and spend 64 weeks on The New York Times’ best-seller list.

Due to her writing prowess and ability to transform people’s life experiences into impactful narratives, Millner became a highly sought-after biographer, having penned the memoirs of Taraji P. Henson, Jessye Norman, Charlie Wilson, Cookie Johnson, and Nene Leakes, among others.

In 2008, Millner launched MyBrownBaby, a platform that addressed all the wonders of Black parenting, as a response to society’s negative portrayal of Black children, mothers, and fathers. MyBrownBaby spoke to the nuance of parenting Black children and protecting Black kids during a time when Trayvon Martin and Jordan Davis were gunned down by overzealous white vigilantes and Tamir Rice and Michael Brown were killed by police officers.

Millner’s excellence and leadership extend beyond the page and into the community. In addition to being a popular and prolific writer, Denene dedicated six years to leading a writing program that she spearheaded within the halls of Atlanta Public School system’s Grady High School. Millner personally tutored students, rallied student and community engagement in the school’s annual poetry competition, and developed college essay clinics for a diverse group of students who needed the support.

Millner has been just as influential in the careers of other mainstream authors, providing guidance, support, and opportunity.

Amid the nation’s racial reckoning, Millner challenged the publishing industry on its lack of African American representation in Black children’s texts. She advocated not only for herself as a parent and writer, but also for other children’s storytellers and African American artists and illustrators. Her activism and advocacy led to negotiating her own imprint under the Simon & Schuster publishing company and becoming a publisher of stories created specifically for and about young Black girls and boys. In 2016, her breakout year as editorial director, Millner acquired, shepherded, and published the multi-award-winning children’s book, Crown: An Ode to the Fresh Cut by Derrick Barnes. This was a monumental honor and feat in the publishing industry and for Black households alike. Denene Millner, a Black woman, accomplished all this.

In recent years, Millner continues to have an astounding impact in her community through her leadership and writing. She has penned the critically acclaimed historical novel One Blood, which, in its own right, is a literary masterpiece that addresses the Black familial experience, adoption, and adoptees’ right to know and own their identity. Over the past 25 years, Millner’s literary prowess has grown increasingly sophisticated, but also necessary to the intersecting demographics she represents: African American, female, and humankind. Her place in the canon cannot be denied. Millner is perpetually elevating excellence.

