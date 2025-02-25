15-Year-Old Charged With Murder After Allegedly Killing Man Who Beat Mother

A Cincinnati teenager has been charged with murder after a 30-year-old man died from gunshot wounds after the boy allegedly exacted revenge, alleging that the victim previously beat his mother.

According to Fox 19 Now, police officers arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy after of shooting 30-year-old Levonte Hyde to death on Thursday, Feb. 20. The victim was found shot several times around 12:45 a.m. and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and died later that morning.

The Cincinnati Police Department announced that the 15-year-old was charged with murder for the alleged killing.

Fox 19 Now reported that an arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Hyde on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge after the boy’s mother told police officers that Hyde struck her in the face several times. The incident took place as they were driving to a store. An officer noted that she had visible injuries to her face and that police officials asked a judge at the Hamilton County Municipal Court to issue a temporary protection order requiring Hyde to stay away from the victim. In the police report, an officer wrote, “Hyde then began to hit (the) victim in the face several times with a closed fist while driving.”

After the teen was arrested, he appeared in Hamilton County Juvenile Court on Friday, Feb. 21. There, a prosecutor revealed that he fired 12 rounds at Hyde. The suspect will be held at the detention center or shelter care pending his next scheduled hearing, which is expected to be on March 3.

There is also a scheduled hearing to determine if the suspect’s case should be sent to an adult court for allegedly killing Hyde.

Hyde was no stranger to the police or the court system. Court records reveal that Hyde was charged with assault and criminal damage in July 2017. A woman told authorities that he bit her, leaving marks, and he damaged some items at a residence. He was convicted of the lesser charge in 2018 and sentenced to 90 days in jail with 33 days suspended while receiving credit for 57 days.

