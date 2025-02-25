Business by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Spirit Airlines Lowkey Reneges on ‘Fee-Free’ Promise, Reinstates Change Charges for Budget Fares Travelers looking for fee-free flexibility may need to look elsewhere—or be prepared to pay more.







Spirit Airlines is backpedaling on its “fee-free” promise, Aviation A to Z reports.

The Miramar, Florida-based airline has lowkey reinstated change fees for its lowest-tier “Go” fares, effective February 5, 2025, less than a year after eliminating them in a bid to attract budget-conscious travelers.

The move marks a sharp reversal for Spirit, which had proudly proclaimed, “Cancellation Fees Are Cancelled for Everyone” in May 2024. At the time, the airline hoped the fee elimination would differentiate it from legacy carriers still charging change fees for basic economy fares.

Under the revised policy, Spirit’s change fees for “Go” fares now depend on the timing of the change, ranging from $59 to $99. The charges start if changes are made 59 days before the flight. The good news is that if you cancel more than 60 days before your flight, there’s no charge.

While these fees are lower than Spirit’s pre-2024 structure of $69-$119, they signal a return to the airline’s reliance on ancillary revenue. Higher-tier fares, such as Go Savvy, Go Comfy, and Go Big, still include free changes and cancellations, maintaining flexibility for travelers willing to pay more upfront.

Spirit Airlines has struggled financially since the COVID-19 pandemic, grappling with increased labor costs, rising competition, and a failed merger attempt with JetBlue (B6). By mid-2024, the airline was under significant financial strain, with revenue per passenger ($116 to $105) and yield per mile (11.23 to 10.66 cents) both declining.

Eliminating change fees failed to deliver the financial boost Spirit had anticipated. The reinstated change fees bring Spirit’s “Go” fares closer to competitors’ lowest-tier options. However, passengers seeking flexibility will need to pay for higher-tier fares (Go Savvy, Go Comfy, Go Big) or face steep fees for last-minute changes.



For budget travelers booking Spirit’s cheapest fares, careful planning will now be essential to avoid costly changes.

As Spirit emerges from bankruptcy and continues to navigate a competitive landscape, passengers should anticipate further adjustments to fares and policies. Budget airlines, after all, don’t operate on goodwill alone. Travelers looking for fee-free flexibility may need to look elsewhere—or be prepared to pay more.

