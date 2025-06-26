Global by Mitti Hicks 16 People Killed, 400 Injured During Anti-Tax Protests in Kenya The demonstrations on Wednesday were held to commemorate deadly protests that occurred just a year prior.







Anti-government protests in Kenya’s capital of Nairobi turned deadly on Wednesday. While Kenyan officials have not disclosed the number of casualties, reports from local media and human rights groups say at least 16 people have been killed and over 400 injured during nationwide protests.

Amnesty International Kenya Executive Director Irũngũ Houghton told Reuters, “Most were killed by police.”

This is the latest outbreak of violence in Kenya, where people have taken to the streets over the last year to protest against police brutality, government corruption, and high taxes.

The demonstrations on Wednesday were held to commemorate deadly protests that occurred just a year prior. Police opened fire on a large number of protesters, killing at least 60 people on June 25, 2024, who attempted to storm parliament following the passage of legislation by members of parliament to raise taxes.

“We face an unfortunate paradox as a country where more lives are being lost as the people seek justice for the lives already lost,” Faith Odhiambo, president of the Law Society of Kenya said on X. “Our hearts break for all the victims of the continued trend of police brutality and excesses.”

She continued, “We urge all Kenyans to take responsibility for their safety and that of fellow citizens in these trying moments for our country. Let us keep each other safe.”

What Happened During the 2025 Protests in Kenya?

Thousands took to the streets in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisii, and several other major Kenyan cities on June 25th to mark the anniversary of the violent 2024 anti-tax protests. Protesters chanted “Ruto Must Go” and “Occupy Statehouse” in opposition to President William Ruto’s government, according to Al Jazeera.

Nationwide, banks and schools in Nairobi’s central business district were closed in anticipation of the protests.

According to the BBC, the majority of protests started peacefully before things took a turn. Local reporters saw police fire tear gas and water cannons in the Nairobi crowds.

