Obama’s Half Sister Tear-Gassed During Kenya Tax Protests

Barack Obama’s half-sister, Auma Obama, was a victim of tear-gassing as she participated in the tax hike protests that erupted in Kenya. The former president’s sibling and activist spoke on the ordeal in a new interview.

Flushed with tears, Obama told CNN of her experience at the demonstration. Obama joined in solidarity with the young protestors against the passing of a tax-raising bill.

She explained that the attendees did not have weapons on them, but violence soon erupted regardless as many stormed Parliament. The protest resulted in chaos, with Amnesty International reporting at least five deaths with multiple people also injured.

“I can’t believe that these young people are just trying to demonstrate for their rights,” Obama said in the interview. “And to tell them that we understand they need to use their voices and we are being tear-gassed. We’re being tear-gassed! We have flags and banners, nothing else.”

The primarily young protestors, part of the movement referred to on social media as the #RejectFinanceBill2024, swarmed Parliament while chanting to get rid of President William Ruto. On the scene, demonstrators lit a fire inside the building while others marched with the country’s flag. Many of those present once voted for Ruto in 2022, yet now feel remorse for their actions given his current economic stance.

“I fell for his lies,” remarked Oscar Saina, who voted for Ruto during the 2022 election, to the Associated Press. “Now I’m out here regretting why I voted for him.”

Obama remained shocked at the retaliation by Kenyan police and the deaths incurred. She also urged the nation’s leaders to stop inflicting violence on its citizens and to actually listen to their concerns.

“How can you tear-gas your own people?” she asked. “Listen to them. Listen to these children. They’re the future.”

As for the police’s response, dozens went missing after attending the protests. The Kenyan Human Commission has alleged the police abducted many of the activists who partook in the event.