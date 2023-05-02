16 Years Old Joins The Ranks Of Family Restaurant As General Manager

If visitors ask a Charlotte, North Carolina resident where the best soul food in the city is, more than likely Nana Morrison’s Soul Food will be their answer.

The popular restaurant has been a staple in Queen City since 2011. Now, with a second location opening, a new generation of foodies is taking over. WCNC reports Gabriella Morrison has been named the general manager of Nana’s newest Charlotte location – at only 16 years old.

While many people may be surprised, Morrison said her parents were with her every step of the way and supported her endeavors as she’s decided to pause on going to college. “My dad was teaching me all of the steps it goes into it, like signing the lease, finding general contractors, subcontractors, buying equipment, buying materials to build,” the young entrepreneur said. “The last three months went by so fast, but I’ve learned so much that now if I wanted to go on my own and make more, I’d be able to do that by myself.”

Gabriella started working at the family business when she was just five years old, wiping down tables and stocking up silverware. Her parents have made sure that she was always paid for her services. As she got older, her responsibilities grew – telling another outlet she has helped with employee schedules, payroll and collaborating on hiring decisions. Learning this job will generate a salary of $100,000 per year, she’s hoping to retire her parents sooner than later. “Now with my siblings, and I stepping up and taking on these companies, my parents get to essentially be retired,” Morrison said.

“It’s just up to us now to keep it going.”

Following in her older sibling’s footsteps, Gabriella is the latest sibling to take on the family business. Her oldest brother Shawn manages the original location and her other brother, Hank, has been enlisted to take over a third location opening in Florida later this year.

Soul food lovers can visit both locations this week as part of Black Restaurant Week, ending on May 7th.