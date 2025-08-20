Severely Burned Murder Suspect Denies The Charges: ‘These Hands Can’t Pull The Trigger”

Police arrested Zaquan Shaquez Jamison for murder after he turned himself in, after finding out he was wanted for a killing in South Carolina, but he claims he is innocent because of his badly burned hands; he was unable to pull the trigger.

According to The Bored Panda, 20-year-old Jamison was wanted for murder and the attempted murder of 10 others when he turned himself in Aug. 15. Police listed him as armed and dangerous but he surrendered peacefully in North Charleston, S.C., and has been hit with one charge of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon while committing a violent crime.

When he appeared in court for his arraignment, he had noticeable burn injuries: his face was burnt, disfigured, and scarred, and he also displayed a missing hand. He addressed the court by expressing that his hands are “fractured” and he is unable to “pull the trigger” as his hands can’t even bend. He threatened a lawsuit against the city and stated that the Augusta Burn Center would be involved in his defense.

“The Augusta Burn Center is going to be part of this because these hands are fractured,” he said. “I’m just bringing that to your attention. I just wanted to get that off my chest.”

Jamison was injured after being involved in a crash in October 2023.

The suspect called the Charleston County dispatch and told the operator that he wanted to turn himself in for a crime that was committed in Orangeburg County. Arrest warrants claimed that he had fatally shot 17-year-old Ja’Mereion “Mari” Deangelo Crawford at his Boo Circle home in Santee earlier this year, on Jan. 13.

Jamison was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center before being transferred to the custody of the Santee Police Department. He faces a life sentence if convicted of the crime of murder.

