17-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Shot And Killed In New Jersey Home By Teen Boyfriend The young girl was found dead in her home in Edison as police detained the boy she was seeing at the time.







A 17-year-old girl had her life taken in what prosecutors believe was a case of domestic violence.

The Jan. 10 killing of Justice Deas has shocked her home community of Edison, New Jersey, especially with more insight into what led to the tragedy. According to ABC 7, the main suspect is a teenage boy from Plainfield who was dating Deas.

Prosecutors are looking at the 17-year-old male as the perpetrator, as he was at the scene when police arrived. Officers arrived at the Deas’ townhome after a 911 call reported gunshots around 1 a.m. There, they found the 17-year-old girl dead, subsequently detaining her alleged beau. The two appeared to be the only people at the home during the fatal incident.

However, the alleged assailant’s identity will remain undisclosed to the public until the courts decide whether or not to charge him as an adult. Thus far, he has only been charged with juvenile delinquency. If deemed an adult, he will face weapons and manslaughter charges.

Further investigation into the killing revealed that the two were romantically involved. Her death also adds to a pattern of domestic violence cases across the country, especially toward Black women.

According to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, Black women face high rates of sexual and domestic violence, including homicide. A 2015 Violence Policy Center study also found that Black women are two and a half times more likely to be killed at the hands of a man. The vast majority of these victims, over 90%, often know their killer.

In light of her death, a vigil of candles and balloons was displayed in front of her apartment complex. Friends reflected on Deas’ light and charisma as they grieved the loss.

“Ever since then, we’ve just been locked in forever,” shared Deas’ long-time friend and classmate, Leila Martinez, on when she met the slain girl. “I used to get picked on in school, and Justice, whenever I needed her, she was there for me; whenever I needed her, when I had no one, I always had her.”

