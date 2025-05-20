50 Organizations That Address Domestic Violence In Each State

Though high-profile cases such as the federal trial against Sean “Diddy’ Combs, that involve domestic violence, are taking center stage, intimate partner violence on the community level continues to fly under the radar. Despite how widespread domestic violence is, society at large tends to brush it aside or downplay its seriousness. For that reason, BLACK ENTERPRISE is spotlighting 50 organizations throughout the United States. These organizations are doing the hard work of supporting survivors and bringing awareness to this issue. By putting these resources front and center, they’re making sure that anyone who needs help can easily access it, regardless of which corner of the country they reside in. It’s about time we stopped whispering about domestic violence and started connecting people with the support they desperately need.

Alabama

YWCA Central Alabama offers several key resources: emergency housing, help navigating courts, counseling support, services for kids, and a crisis hotline available 24/7.

YWCA Central Alabama

Address: 309 23rd Street North

Birmingham, AL 35203

Phone: (205) 322-9922

Website: ywcabham.org

Alaska

Aiding Women in Abuse and Rape Emergencies (AWARE)

AWARE helps women in crisis with emergency shelter, someone to speak up for them, counseling when they need to talk, legal help, and services that reach women in remote areas.

P.O. Box 20809

Juneau, AK 99802

Phone: (907) 586-6623

Crisis Line: (907) 586-1090 or 1-800-478-1090

Website: awareak.org

Arizona

Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence (ACESDV)

The Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence (ACESDV) provides four main resources, which include statewide advocacy, training, public awareness, and a helpline for survivors.

2700 N. Central Ave.,

Suite 1570, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Phone: (602) 279-2900

Helpline: (602) 279-2980 or 1-800-782-6400

Website: acesdv.org

Arkansas

Women & Children First: The Center Against Family Violence

The organization Women & Children First provides essential resources to victims of family violence through emergency shelter services, legal assistance, and counseling and support group programs.

P.O. Box 1954

Little Rock, AR 72203

Phone: (501) 376-3219

Crisis Line: (800) 332-4443

Website: wcfarkansas.org

California

Lumina Alliance

SLO Women’s Shelter offers emergency beds, counseling, legal help, and temporary housing for those who need it.

51 Zaca Lane,

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Phone: (805) 781-6401

Crisis Line: (805) 781-6400

Website: https://luminaalliance.org

Colorado

SafeHouse Denver

SafeHouse Denver provides multiple resources to help people, including emergency shelter services, counseling support, advocacy services, and community education programs.

1649 Downing Street,

Denver, CO 80218

Phone: (303) 318-9959

Crisis Line: (303) 318-9989

Website: safehouse-denver.org

Connecticut

Center for Empowerment and Education (CEE)

The Center for Empowerment and Education (CEE) offers essential resources, including emergency shelter accommodation, professional counseling services, comprehensive legal advocacy, and 24/7 hotlines.

2 West Street, Danbury,

CT 06810

Phone: (203) 731-5200

Crisis Line: (203) 731-5204

Website: thecenterct.org

Delaware

People’s Place II – Abriendo Puertas

People’s Place II – Abriendo Puertas provides various resources, including emergency shelter, counseling, advocacy, and bilingual services.

1129 Airport Road, Milford, DE 19963

Phone: (302) 422-8033

Crisis Line: (302) 422-8058

Website: peoplesplace2.com

Florida

Hubbard House

Hubbard House delivers vital services through emergency shelter programs, counseling support, legal assistance, and community outreach initiatives.

6629 Beach Boulevard

Jacksonville, FL 32216

Phone: (904) 354-0076

Crisis Line: (904) 354-3114

Website: hubbardhouse.org

Georgia

Partnership Against Domestic Violence (PADV)

PADV offers several crucial services for those affected by domestic violence, including emergency housing, help navigating the legal system, therapy sessions, and educational programs aimed at prevention. These resources can be absolute lifesavers when you’re in a tough spot.

P.O. Box 170225

Atlanta, GA 30317

Phone: (404) 870-9600

Crisis Line: (404) 873-1766

Website: padv.org

Hawaii

Domestic Violence Action Center

The Domestic Violence Action Center offers quite a few helpful resources, including legal support when you need someone in your corner, counseling to work through trauma, personalized case management, programs to help young people avoid abusive situations, and a private helpline you can call when you’re not sure where to turn.

Address: P.O. Box 3198

Honolulu, HI 96801

Phone: (808) 531-3771

Toll-Free Helpline: 1-800-690-6200

Website: domesticviolenceactioncenter.org

Idaho

Women’s and Children’s Alliance

The Women’s and Children’s Alliance offers several vital resources for those in need, including emergency shelter when you need a safe place to stay, counseling to help process trauma, advocates who’ll stand by your side in court, and educational programs about domestic violence.

720 W. Washington St.

Boise, ID 83702

Phone: (208) 343-7025

24-Hour Hotline: (208) 343-7025

Website: wcaboise.org

Illinois

Apna Ghar

Apna Ghar provides a range of valuable resources for those in need, everything from emergency housing and counseling support to legal help. They’re particularly good at working with immigrants and refugees who’ve survived difficult situations, offering services specifically designed with their unique challenges in mind.

Address: 4350 N. Broadway

Chicago, IL 60613

Phone: (773) 883-4663

24-Hour Crisis Line: (773) 334-4663

Website: apnaghar.org

Indiana

Coburn Place Safe Haven

Coburn Place Safe Haven offers a lifeline to those escaping abusive relationships, with transitional housing, various support services, and advocacy for survivors. They’re really making a difference for people who’ve experienced intimate partner violence and need a safe place to rebuild their lives.

Address: 604 E. 38th Street

Indianapolis, IN 46205

Phone: (317) 923-5750

Website: coburnplace.org

Iowa

Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence

The Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence shares several valuable resources, including statewide advocacy efforts, comprehensive training programs, active public policy initiatives, and crucial support for local domestic violence programs throughout Iowa.

Address: 6200 Aurora Avenue

Suite 400W, Urbandale, IA 50322

Phone: (515) 244-8028

Website: icadv.org

Kansas

Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence

Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence delivers training, advocacy, and support for survivors and member programs throughout Kansas.

Address: 634 SW Harrison St.

Topeka, KS 66603

Phone: (785) 232-9784

Website: kcsdv.org

Kentucky

Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence

The Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence directs a range of helpful resources, including support for domestic violence programs, help finding safe housing, and various initiatives designed to promote economic independence. They’re really committed to giving survivors the tools they need to rebuild their lives.

111 Darby Shire Circle

Frankfort, KY 40601

Phone: (502) 209-5382

Website: kcadv.org

Louisiana

Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence

The Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence provides multiple important resources through public education programs, policy advocacy work, and complete support for state-wide domestic violence programs.

P.O. Box 77308, Baton Rouge, LA 70879

Phone: (225) 752-1296

Website: lcadv.org

Maine

Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence

The Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence provides multiple essential resources, including comprehensive training programs, specialized technical assistance, and dedicated advocacy initiatives, all aimed at the elimination of domestic violence throughout the state of Maine.

P.O. Box 2529, Augusta, ME 04338

Phone: (207) 430-8334

Website: mcedv.org

Maryland

House of Ruth Maryland

House of Ruth Maryland shares essential resources for addressing domestic violence, including emergency shelter accommodation, comprehensive legal services, professional counseling, and specialized abuse intervention programs.

2201 Argonne Drive, Baltimore

MD 21218

Phone: (410) 889-0840

24-Hour Hotline: (410) 889-7884

Website: hruth.org

Massachusetts

REACH Beyond Domestic Violence

The REACH Beyond Domestic Violence organization provides multiple resources, which include emergency shelter services for victims of dangerous situations as well as community-based advocacy and support. The organization runs educational prevention programs and participates in multiple community-based initiatives to spread awareness. These individuals provide essential help to those who need it through their complete support system.

P.O. Box 540024

Waltham, MA 02454

Phone: (781) 891-0724

Website: www.reachma.org

Michigan

Women’s Information Services, Inc. (WISE)

WISE (Women’s Information Services, Inc.) provides essential resources, including crisis support during emergencies and safe emergency housing for those fleeing danger, legal system guidance, individual counseling, and group support sessions with people who share the same experiences.

405 S. 3rd Ave.

Big Rapids

MI 49307

24-Hour Crisis Line: 1-800-374-WISE (9473)

Website: www.wiseagainstviolence.org

Minnesota

Minnesota Day One® (A program of Cornerstone)

If you need assistance in Minnesota, you can find help through Minnesota Day One (run by Cornerstone), which provides multiple essential resources. The organization operates a crisis hotline available 24/7 to provide local service connections during critical times. The organization offers emergency shelter options and housing assistance for people who need help with their housing situation. Legal troubles? Their advocacy team can guide you through the complicated stuff. The organization has developed an extensive network of more than 95 partner organizations across Minnesota, which enables them to direct you to suitable solutions for any situation you encounter.

1000 E 80th St.

Bloomington, MN 55420

Phone: (952) 884-0376

Website: www.dayoneservices.org

Montana

YWCA Missoula

YWCA Missoula provides complete support to survivors of domestic and sexual violence through emergency shelter services, counseling assistance, legal system navigation, and transitional housing programs.

Address: 1130 W. Broadway

Missoula, MT 59802

Phone: (406) 543-6691

24-Hour Crisis Line: (406) 542-1944

Website: ywcaofmissoula.org

Missouri

Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence (MCADSV)

The Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence (MCADSV) provides multiple resources, which include statewide support for survivors, training for service providers, advocacy for public policy, resource distribution, and awareness campaigns.

217 Oscar Drive,

Suite A

Jefferson City, MO 65101

Phone: (573) 634-4161

Website: www.mocadsv.org

Mississippi

Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence (MCADV)

The Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence (MCADV) shares legal assistance and advocacy services while distributing resources and technical support, operating public awareness education programs, and supporting domestic violence shelters and programs across the state.

P.O. Box 4703

Jackson, MS 39296

Phone: (601) 981-9196

24-Hour Crisis Line: 1-800-898-3234

Website: www.mcadv.org

Nebraska

The Women’s Center for Advancement (WCA)

The WCA provides various useful resources to support people who face challenging situations. The organization provides crisis support for urgent needs, legal help for complex situations, career and financial coaching services, support groups for survivors of domestic violence, and sexual assault.

Address: 3801 Harney Street, Omaha, NE 68131

Phone: (402) 345-6555

24-Hour Crisis Line: (402) 345-7273

Website: wcaomaha.org

Nevada

SafeNest

The organization SafeNest delivers an assortment of essential resources to people who need help. The organization provides emergency shelter facilities, professional counseling services, legal advocacy support, and extensive prevention education programs.

3900 Meadows Lane

Las Vegas, NV 89107

Phone: (702) 877-0133

24-Hour Hotline: (702) 646-4981

Website: safenest.org

New Hampshire

New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence

The NH Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence offers help when you need it most — from emergency shelter and crisis support to advocacy and prevention programs. They’re there for you.

P.O. Box 353, Concord

NH 03302

Phone: (603) 224-8893

24-Hour Statewide Helpline: 1-866-644-3574

Website: nhcadsv.org

New Jersey

Providence House Domestic Violence Services of Catholic Charities

Providence House Domestic Violence Services of Catholic Charities offers various resources, including emergency shelter, counseling services, legal advocacy assistance, and community education programs.

88-90 Union Street

Trenton, NJ 08611

Phone: (609) 394-0136

24-Hour Hotline: (609) 871-7551

Website: catholiccharitiestrenton.org

New Mexico

Domestic Violence Resource Center

The Domestic Violence Resource Center provides multiple services, which include individual advocacy and legal assistance, counseling, case management, and financial empowerment education.

625 Silver Ave SE, Suite 190

Albuquerque, NM 87102

Phone: (505) 248-3165

24-Hour Line: (505) 248-3165

Website: dvrcnm.org

New York

Equinox Domestic Violence Services

Equinox Domestic Violence Services shares vital resources, which include emergency accommodation along with counseling services, legal representation, and multiple support systems for victims of domestic violence.

95 Central Avenue,

Albany, NY 12206

Phone: (518) 432-7865

24-Hour Hotline: (518) 432-7865

Website: equinoxinc.org

North Carolina

InterAct

InterAct provides substantial resources, including emergency shelter services, professional counseling, legal advocacy assistance, and comprehensive community education programs.

1012 Oberlin Road

Raleigh, NC 27605

Phone: (919) 828-7501

24-Hour Crisis Line: (919) 828-7740

Website: interactofwake.org

North Dakota

Abused Adult Resource Center

The Abused Adult Resource Center offers multiple authentic resources for domestic violence survivors who need emergency shelter, professional counseling, legal advocacy, and specialized support services.

218 W. Broadway Avenue

Bismarck, ND 58501

Phone: (701) 222-8370

24-Hour Crisis Line: (866) 341-7009

Website: abusedadultresourcecenter.com

Ohio

The Center for Family Safety and Healing

The Center for Family Safety and Healing provides vital resources to domestic violence survivors through its complete set of services. The organization provides medical treatment and therapeutic counseling, legal system advocacy, and educational programs for the wider community.

Address: 655 E. Livingston Avenue

Columbus, OH 43205

Phone: (614) 722-8200

Website: familysafetyandhealing.org

Oklahoma

YWCA Oklahoma City

YWCA Oklahoma City delivers complete resources to domestic violence survivors through emergency shelter housing, professional counseling, legal advocacy, and specialized support groups.

2460 NW 39th Street

Oklahoma City, OK 73112

Phone: (405) 948-1770

24-Hour Crisis Line: (405) 917-9922

Website: ywcaokc.org

Oregon

Domestic Violence Resource Center

The Domestic Violence Resource Center provides extensive services, which include a 24-hour crisis hotline, protective order application support, professional counseling, emergency shelter accommodation, personalized safety planning, and educational training programs for community members.

Address: 180 East Main Street

Suite 201, Hillsboro, OR 97123

Phone: (503) 640-5352

24-Hour Hotline: (503) 469-8620

Website: dvrc-or.org

Pennsylvania

Women Against Abuse

The organization Women Against Abuse delivers essential resources, including emergency shelter accommodation, comprehensive legal services, professional counseling support, and educational programs for community engagement and awareness.

100 S. Broad Street

Suite 1341

Philadelphia, PA 19110

Phone: (215) 386-1280

24-Hour Hotline: (866) 723-3014

Website: womenagainstabuse.org

Rhode Island

Sojourner House

Sojourner House is a lifeline for people trying to break free from domestic violence. Their resources include emergency shelter, counselors to help you process the trauma, and legal help through any court obstacles as well. Their support programs help people get back on their feet, too.

386 Smith Street

Providence, RI 02908

Phone: (401) 861-6191

24-Hour Helpline: (401) 765-3232

Website: sojournerri.org

South Carolina

Sistercare

Sistercare provides various resources, which include emergency housing, counseling services, legal assistance, and community education programs.

P.O. Box 1029

Columbia, SC 29202

Phone: (803) 926-0505

24-Hour Crisis Line: (803) 765-9428

Website: sistercare.org

South Dakota

Working Against Violence, Inc. (WAVI)

WAVI (Working Against Violence, Inc.) offers emergency shelter and directs youth programs to assist those who need it.

527 Quincy Street

Rapid City, SD 57701

Phone: (605) 341-3292

24-Hour Crisis Line: (605) 341-4808

Website: wavi.org

Tennessee

Safe at Home Program (Tennessee Secretary of State)

One of the most vital services offered by the Safe at Home Program is providing alternative addresses. These substitutes can be used for everything from registering to vote to getting a driver’s license and handling other legal requirements. It’s all designed to help survivors keep their actual whereabouts hidden from potential threats, honestly, a lifesaver for many people trying to rebuild their lives.

Nashville, TN (via partner agencies)

Phone: 615-253-3043

Website: SafeAtHomeTN.com

Texas

Texas Council on Family Violence (TCFV)

The Texas Council on Family Violence actively works to assist survivors through multiple support channels. The organization provides training and advocacy for better public policies alongside direct assistance for survivors to locate safe housing, navigate legal issues, and access prevention programs. The organization serves as a vital support system for people who want to leave dangerous situations while they work to rebuild their lives.

PO Box 163865, Austin, TX 78716

Phone: 512-794-1133

Website: tcfv.org

Utah

YWCA Utah – Family Justice Center

The YWCA Utah Family Justice Center provides complete assistance through its 24/7 crisis hotline and emergency shelter services, transitional housing, programs for children, and multiple support services to help you recover. The organization provides interpretation services to support clients who face language barriers.

322 E 300 S

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Phone: 801-537-8600

Website: ywcautah.org

Vermont

Circle

Circle offers multiple useful services, which include emergency shelter assistance, court system guidance, and community educational programs. They are doing some really cool stuff.

PO Box 652 Barre

VT 5641

Phone: 877-543-9498

Email: info@circlevt.org

Website: circlevt.org

Virginia

Empowerhouse

Empowerhouse delivers various important services that encompass emergency shelter accommodation, advocacy support during court proceedings, specialized services for children, and educational programs for the community.

150 Olde Greenwich Drive

Suite 101

Fredericksburg, VA 22408

Hotline: 540-373-9373 or 877-734-7238

Phone: 540-373-9372

Website: empowerhouseva.org





Washington

Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence (WSCADV)

The Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence (WSCADV) provides three main services: extensive training programs, advocacy work, and multiple resources for survivors. Their support includes vital safety planning help, and they establish connections to suitable local programs.

Phone: 206-389-2515

Email: wscadv@wscadv.org

Website: wscadv.org

West Virginia

West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence (WVCADV)

The West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence (WVCADV) provides comprehensive services encompassing advocacy initiatives, professional training programs, and essential support mechanisms for both local domestic violence intervention programs and individuals who have experienced domestic abuse.

5004 Elk River Road S

Elkview, WV 25071

Phone: 304-965-3552

Website: wvcadv.org

Wisconsin

End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin

End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin provides vital services through professional training, specialized technical assistance, and strategic policy advocacy. The organization implements these initiatives to enhance domestic violence intervention programs while delivering essential support to survivors during their recovery process.

1245 E Washington Ave.

Suite 150

Madison, WI 53703

Phone: 608-255-0539

Fax/TTY: 608-255-3560

Website: endabusewi.org

Wyoming

Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault

The Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault delivers services through advocacy and training programs, which support local programs that help victims of domestic and sexual violence.

P.O. Box 236

Laramie, WY 82073

Phone: 307-755-5481

Hotline: 1-800-990-3877

Website: wyomingdvsa.org

