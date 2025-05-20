May 20, 2025
50 Organizations That Address Domestic Violence In Each State
It's about time we stopped whispering about domestic violence
Though high-profile cases such as the federal trial against Sean “Diddy’ Combs, that involve domestic violence, are taking center stage, intimate partner violence on the community level continues to fly under the radar. Despite how widespread domestic violence is, society at large tends to brush it aside or downplay its seriousness. For that reason, BLACK ENTERPRISE is spotlighting 50 organizations throughout the United States. These organizations are doing the hard work of supporting survivors and bringing awareness to this issue. By putting these resources front and center, they’re making sure that anyone who needs help can easily access it, regardless of which corner of the country they reside in. It’s about time we stopped whispering about domestic violence and started connecting people with the support they desperately need.
Alabama
YWCA Central Alabama offers several key resources: emergency housing, help navigating courts, counseling support, services for kids, and a crisis hotline available 24/7.
YWCA Central Alabama
Address: 309 23rd Street North
Birmingham, AL 35203
Phone: (205) 322-9922
Website: ywcabham.org
Alaska
Aiding Women in Abuse and Rape Emergencies (AWARE)
AWARE helps women in crisis with emergency shelter, someone to speak up for them, counseling when they need to talk, legal help, and services that reach women in remote areas.
P.O. Box 20809
Juneau, AK 99802
Phone: (907) 586-6623
Crisis Line: (907) 586-1090 or 1-800-478-1090
Website: awareak.org
Arizona
Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence (ACESDV)
The Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence (ACESDV) provides four main resources, which include statewide advocacy, training, public awareness, and a helpline for survivors.
2700 N. Central Ave.,
Suite 1570, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Phone: (602) 279-2900
Helpline: (602) 279-2980 or 1-800-782-6400
Website: acesdv.org
Arkansas
Women & Children First: The Center Against Family Violence
The organization Women & Children First provides essential resources to victims of family violence through emergency shelter services, legal assistance, and counseling and support group programs.
P.O. Box 1954
Little Rock, AR 72203
Phone: (501) 376-3219
Crisis Line: (800) 332-4443
Website: wcfarkansas.org
California
Lumina Alliance
SLO Women’s Shelter offers emergency beds, counseling, legal help, and temporary housing for those who need it.
51 Zaca Lane,
San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Phone: (805) 781-6401
Crisis Line: (805) 781-6400
Website: https://luminaalliance.org
Colorado
SafeHouse Denver
SafeHouse Denver provides multiple resources to help people, including emergency shelter services, counseling support, advocacy services, and community education programs.
1649 Downing Street,
Denver, CO 80218
Phone: (303) 318-9959
Crisis Line: (303) 318-9989
Website: safehouse-denver.org
Connecticut
Center for Empowerment and Education (CEE)
The Center for Empowerment and Education (CEE) offers essential resources, including emergency shelter accommodation, professional counseling services, comprehensive legal advocacy, and 24/7 hotlines.
2 West Street, Danbury,
CT 06810
Phone: (203) 731-5200
Crisis Line: (203) 731-5204
Website: thecenterct.org
Delaware
People’s Place II – Abriendo Puertas
People’s Place II – Abriendo Puertas provides various resources, including emergency shelter, counseling, advocacy, and bilingual services.
1129 Airport Road, Milford, DE 19963
Phone: (302) 422-8033
Crisis Line: (302) 422-8058
Website: peoplesplace2.com
Florida
Hubbard House
Hubbard House delivers vital services through emergency shelter programs, counseling support, legal assistance, and community outreach initiatives.
6629 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Crisis Line: (904) 354-3114
Website: hubbardhouse.org
Georgia
Partnership Against Domestic Violence (PADV)
PADV offers several crucial services for those affected by domestic violence, including emergency housing, help navigating the legal system, therapy sessions, and educational programs aimed at prevention. These resources can be absolute lifesavers when you’re in a tough spot.
P.O. Box 170225
Atlanta, GA 30317
Phone: (404) 870-9600
Crisis Line: (404) 873-1766
Website: padv.org
Hawaii
Domestic Violence Action Center
The Domestic Violence Action Center offers quite a few helpful resources, including legal support when you need someone in your corner, counseling to work through trauma, personalized case management, programs to help young people avoid abusive situations, and a private helpline you can call when you’re not sure where to turn.
Address: P.O. Box 3198
Honolulu, HI 96801
Phone: (808) 531-3771
Toll-Free Helpline: 1-800-690-6200
Website: domesticviolenceactioncenter.org
Idaho
Women’s and Children’s Alliance
The Women’s and Children’s Alliance offers several vital resources for those in need, including emergency shelter when you need a safe place to stay, counseling to help process trauma, advocates who’ll stand by your side in court, and educational programs about domestic violence.
720 W. Washington St.
Boise, ID 83702
Phone: (208) 343-7025
24-Hour Hotline: (208) 343-7025
Website: wcaboise.org
Illinois
Apna Ghar
Apna Ghar provides a range of valuable resources for those in need, everything from emergency housing and counseling support to legal help. They’re particularly good at working with immigrants and refugees who’ve survived difficult situations, offering services specifically designed with their unique challenges in mind.
Address: 4350 N. Broadway
Chicago, IL 60613
Phone: (773) 883-4663
24-Hour Crisis Line: (773) 334-4663
Website: apnaghar.org
Indiana
Coburn Place Safe Haven
Coburn Place Safe Haven offers a lifeline to those escaping abusive relationships, with transitional housing, various support services, and advocacy for survivors. They’re really making a difference for people who’ve experienced intimate partner violence and need a safe place to rebuild their lives.
Address: 604 E. 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Phone: (317) 923-5750
Website: coburnplace.org
Iowa
Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence
The Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence shares several valuable resources, including statewide advocacy efforts, comprehensive training programs, active public policy initiatives, and crucial support for local domestic violence programs throughout Iowa.
Address: 6200 Aurora Avenue
Suite 400W, Urbandale, IA 50322
Phone: (515) 244-8028
Website: icadv.org
Kansas
Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence
Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence delivers training, advocacy, and support for survivors and member programs throughout Kansas.
Address: 634 SW Harrison St.
Topeka, KS 66603
Phone: (785) 232-9784
Website: kcsdv.org
Kentucky
Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence
The Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence directs a range of helpful resources, including support for domestic violence programs, help finding safe housing, and various initiatives designed to promote economic independence. They’re really committed to giving survivors the tools they need to rebuild their lives.
111 Darby Shire Circle
Frankfort, KY 40601
Phone: (502) 209-5382
Website: kcadv.org
Louisiana
Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence
The Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence provides multiple important resources through public education programs, policy advocacy work, and complete support for state-wide domestic violence programs.
P.O. Box 77308, Baton Rouge, LA 70879
Phone: (225) 752-1296
Website: lcadv.org
Maine
Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence
The Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence provides multiple essential resources, including comprehensive training programs, specialized technical assistance, and dedicated advocacy initiatives, all aimed at the elimination of domestic violence throughout the state of Maine.
P.O. Box 2529, Augusta, ME 04338
Phone: (207) 430-8334
Website: mcedv.org
Maryland
House of Ruth Maryland
House of Ruth Maryland shares essential resources for addressing domestic violence, including emergency shelter accommodation, comprehensive legal services, professional counseling, and specialized abuse intervention programs.
2201 Argonne Drive, Baltimore
MD 21218
Phone: (410) 889-0840
24-Hour Hotline: (410) 889-7884
Website: hruth.org
Massachusetts
REACH Beyond Domestic Violence
The REACH Beyond Domestic Violence organization provides multiple resources, which include emergency shelter services for victims of dangerous situations as well as community-based advocacy and support. The organization runs educational prevention programs and participates in multiple community-based initiatives to spread awareness. These individuals provide essential help to those who need it through their complete support system.
P.O. Box 540024
Waltham, MA 02454
Phone: (781) 891-0724
Website: www.reachma.org
Michigan
Women’s Information Services, Inc. (WISE)
WISE (Women’s Information Services, Inc.) provides essential resources, including crisis support during emergencies and safe emergency housing for those fleeing danger, legal system guidance, individual counseling, and group support sessions with people who share the same experiences.
405 S. 3rd Ave.
Big Rapids
MI 49307
24-Hour Crisis Line: 1-800-374-WISE (9473)
Website: www.wiseagainstviolence.org
Minnesota
Minnesota Day One® (A program of Cornerstone)
If you need assistance in Minnesota, you can find help through Minnesota Day One (run by Cornerstone), which provides multiple essential resources. The organization operates a crisis hotline available 24/7 to provide local service connections during critical times. The organization offers emergency shelter options and housing assistance for people who need help with their housing situation. Legal troubles? Their advocacy team can guide you through the complicated stuff. The organization has developed an extensive network of more than 95 partner organizations across Minnesota, which enables them to direct you to suitable solutions for any situation you encounter.
1000 E 80th St.
Bloomington, MN 55420
Phone: (952) 884-0376
Website: www.dayoneservices.org
Montana
YWCA Missoula
YWCA Missoula provides complete support to survivors of domestic and sexual violence through emergency shelter services, counseling assistance, legal system navigation, and transitional housing programs.
Address: 1130 W. Broadway
Missoula, MT 59802
Phone: (406) 543-6691
24-Hour Crisis Line: (406) 542-1944
Website: ywcaofmissoula.org
Missouri
Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence (MCADSV)
The Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence (MCADSV) provides multiple resources, which include statewide support for survivors, training for service providers, advocacy for public policy, resource distribution, and awareness campaigns.
217 Oscar Drive,
Suite A
Jefferson City, MO 65101
Phone: (573) 634-4161
Website: www.mocadsv.org
Mississippi
Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence (MCADV)
The Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence (MCADV) shares legal assistance and advocacy services while distributing resources and technical support, operating public awareness education programs, and supporting domestic violence shelters and programs across the state.
P.O. Box 4703
Jackson, MS 39296
Phone: (601) 981-9196
24-Hour Crisis Line: 1-800-898-3234
Website: www.mcadv.org
Nebraska
The Women’s Center for Advancement (WCA)
The WCA provides various useful resources to support people who face challenging situations. The organization provides crisis support for urgent needs, legal help for complex situations, career and financial coaching services, support groups for survivors of domestic violence, and sexual assault.
Address: 3801 Harney Street, Omaha, NE 68131
Phone: (402) 345-6555
24-Hour Crisis Line: (402) 345-7273
Website: wcaomaha.org
Nevada
SafeNest
The organization SafeNest delivers an assortment of essential resources to people who need help. The organization provides emergency shelter facilities, professional counseling services, legal advocacy support, and extensive prevention education programs.
3900 Meadows Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89107
Phone: (702) 877-0133
24-Hour Hotline: (702) 646-4981
Website: safenest.org
New Hampshire
New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence
The NH Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence offers help when you need it most — from emergency shelter and crisis support to advocacy and prevention programs. They’re there for you.
P.O. Box 353, Concord
NH 03302
Phone: (603) 224-8893
24-Hour Statewide Helpline: 1-866-644-3574
Website: nhcadsv.org
New Jersey
Providence House Domestic Violence Services of Catholic Charities
Providence House Domestic Violence Services of Catholic Charities offers various resources, including emergency shelter, counseling services, legal advocacy assistance, and community education programs.
88-90 Union Street
Trenton, NJ 08611
Phone: (609) 394-0136
24-Hour Hotline: (609) 871-7551
Website: catholiccharitiestrenton.org
New Mexico
Domestic Violence Resource Center
The Domestic Violence Resource Center provides multiple services, which include individual advocacy and legal assistance, counseling, case management, and financial empowerment education.
625 Silver Ave SE, Suite 190
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Phone: (505) 248-3165
24-Hour Line: (505) 248-3165
Website: dvrcnm.org
New York
Equinox Domestic Violence Services
Equinox Domestic Violence Services shares vital resources, which include emergency accommodation along with counseling services, legal representation, and multiple support systems for victims of domestic violence.
95 Central Avenue,
Albany, NY 12206
Phone: (518) 432-7865
24-Hour Hotline: (518) 432-7865
Website: equinoxinc.org
North Carolina
InterAct
InterAct provides substantial resources, including emergency shelter services, professional counseling, legal advocacy assistance, and comprehensive community education programs.
1012 Oberlin Road
Raleigh, NC 27605
Phone: (919) 828-7501
24-Hour Crisis Line: (919) 828-7740
Website: interactofwake.org
North Dakota
Abused Adult Resource Center
The Abused Adult Resource Center offers multiple authentic resources for domestic violence survivors who need emergency shelter, professional counseling, legal advocacy, and specialized support services.
218 W. Broadway Avenue
Bismarck, ND 58501
Phone: (701) 222-8370
24-Hour Crisis Line: (866) 341-7009
Website: abusedadultresourcecenter.com
Ohio
The Center for Family Safety and Healing
The Center for Family Safety and Healing provides vital resources to domestic violence survivors through its complete set of services. The organization provides medical treatment and therapeutic counseling, legal system advocacy, and educational programs for the wider community.
Address: 655 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43205
Phone: (614) 722-8200
Website: familysafetyandhealing.org
Oklahoma
YWCA Oklahoma City
YWCA Oklahoma City delivers complete resources to domestic violence survivors through emergency shelter housing, professional counseling, legal advocacy, and specialized support groups.
2460 NW 39th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73112
Phone: (405) 948-1770
24-Hour Crisis Line: (405) 917-9922
Website: ywcaokc.org
Oregon
Domestic Violence Resource Center
The Domestic Violence Resource Center provides extensive services, which include a 24-hour crisis hotline, protective order application support, professional counseling, emergency shelter accommodation, personalized safety planning, and educational training programs for community members.
Address: 180 East Main Street
Suite 201, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: (503) 640-5352
24-Hour Hotline: (503) 469-8620
Website: dvrc-or.org
Pennsylvania
Women Against Abuse
The organization Women Against Abuse delivers essential resources, including emergency shelter accommodation, comprehensive legal services, professional counseling support, and educational programs for community engagement and awareness.
100 S. Broad Street
Suite 1341
Philadelphia, PA 19110
Phone: (215) 386-1280
24-Hour Hotline: (866) 723-3014
Website: womenagainstabuse.org
Rhode Island
Sojourner House
Sojourner House is a lifeline for people trying to break free from domestic violence. Their resources include emergency shelter, counselors to help you process the trauma, and legal help through any court obstacles as well. Their support programs help people get back on their feet, too.
386 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
Phone: (401) 861-6191
24-Hour Helpline: (401) 765-3232
Website: sojournerri.org
South Carolina
Sistercare
Sistercare provides various resources, which include emergency housing, counseling services, legal assistance, and community education programs.
P.O. Box 1029
Columbia, SC 29202
Phone: (803) 926-0505
24-Hour Crisis Line: (803) 765-9428
Website: sistercare.org
South Dakota
Working Against Violence, Inc. (WAVI)
WAVI (Working Against Violence, Inc.) offers emergency shelter and directs youth programs to assist those who need it.
527 Quincy Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone: (605) 341-3292
24-Hour Crisis Line: (605) 341-4808
Website: wavi.org
Tennessee
Safe at Home Program (Tennessee Secretary of State)
One of the most vital services offered by the Safe at Home Program is providing alternative addresses. These substitutes can be used for everything from registering to vote to getting a driver’s license and handling other legal requirements. It’s all designed to help survivors keep their actual whereabouts hidden from potential threats, honestly, a lifesaver for many people trying to rebuild their lives.
Nashville, TN (via partner agencies)
Phone: 615-253-3043
Website: SafeAtHomeTN.com
Texas
Texas Council on Family Violence (TCFV)
The Texas Council on Family Violence actively works to assist survivors through multiple support channels. The organization provides training and advocacy for better public policies alongside direct assistance for survivors to locate safe housing, navigate legal issues, and access prevention programs. The organization serves as a vital support system for people who want to leave dangerous situations while they work to rebuild their lives.
PO Box 163865, Austin, TX 78716
Phone: 512-794-1133
Website: tcfv.org
Utah
YWCA Utah – Family Justice Center
The YWCA Utah Family Justice Center provides complete assistance through its 24/7 crisis hotline and emergency shelter services, transitional housing, programs for children, and multiple support services to help you recover. The organization provides interpretation services to support clients who face language barriers.
322 E 300 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Phone: 801-537-8600
Website: ywcautah.org
Vermont
Circle
Circle offers multiple useful services, which include emergency shelter assistance, court system guidance, and community educational programs. They are doing some really cool stuff.
PO Box 652 Barre
VT 5641
Phone: 877-543-9498
Email: info@circlevt.org
Website: circlevt.org
Virginia
Empowerhouse
Empowerhouse delivers various important services that encompass emergency shelter accommodation, advocacy support during court proceedings, specialized services for children, and educational programs for the community.
150 Olde Greenwich Drive
Suite 101
Fredericksburg, VA 22408
Hotline: 540-373-9373 or 877-734-7238
Phone: 540-373-9372
Website: empowerhouseva.org
Washington
Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence (WSCADV)
The Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence (WSCADV) provides three main services: extensive training programs, advocacy work, and multiple resources for survivors. Their support includes vital safety planning help, and they establish connections to suitable local programs.
Phone: 206-389-2515
Email: wscadv@wscadv.org
Website: wscadv.org
West Virginia
West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence (WVCADV)
The West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence (WVCADV) provides comprehensive services encompassing advocacy initiatives, professional training programs, and essential support mechanisms for both local domestic violence intervention programs and individuals who have experienced domestic abuse.
5004 Elk River Road S
Elkview, WV 25071
Phone: 304-965-3552
Website: wvcadv.org
Wisconsin
End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin
End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin provides vital services through professional training, specialized technical assistance, and strategic policy advocacy. The organization implements these initiatives to enhance domestic violence intervention programs while delivering essential support to survivors during their recovery process.
1245 E Washington Ave.
Suite 150
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-255-0539
Fax/TTY: 608-255-3560
Website: endabusewi.org
Wyoming
Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault
The Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault delivers services through advocacy and training programs, which support local programs that help victims of domestic and sexual violence.
P.O. Box 236
Laramie, WY 82073
Phone: 307-755-5481
Hotline: 1-800-990-3877
Website: wyomingdvsa.org
