Atlanta's Southside Day At The Lake Event Donates A Record Number Of Laptops Just In Time For School







A record number of 1,000 laptops were donated at a local Atlanta event over the Labor Day weekend. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, an inaugural event, Southside Day at The Lake, took place on September 3 and drew hundreds of children and their families.

At this gathering, which was hosted by Atlanta recording artist Young Joc, there were 1,000 new Chromebook laptops distributed to children as part of the Labor Day event.

Young Joc expressed to the media outlet that the giveaways, which were paid for by Quality Control Music (home to artists like Migos, City Girls, Rich the Kid, and Lil Yachty) CEO Pierre “P” Thomas, and the Ludacris Foundation, broke a record as the largest one-time donation of laptops.

“I feel like we’re doing a good thing for the community; we came together to make it happen, and now it’s happening,” the radio host said.

Atlanta big shot, super-producer Jermaine Dupri, also participated in the event.

“It’s a million things you could do with that laptop…all you gotta do is stay in the house and put it to work and do what you gotta do,” Dupri said.

The first Southside Day at The Lake represented folks from the areas of East Point, Jonesboro, Morrow, Fayetteville, South Fulton, Fairburn, Riverdale, Forest Park, Morrow, and College Park, according to a flyer for the event.

Families who attended the event were able to enjoy music, live performances, vendors, and celebrity sightings. Fox 5 Atlanta reported that there was a surprise giveaway of land by the Acre Boyzz, a duo who are dedicated to educating Black Americans about land ownership.

“Most people are familiar with stocks, crypto, Forex, different things like that, but most people do not know how to monetize land, and that’s why we’re bringing it to the community,” one of them told the media outlet.

