Lil Yachty Remixes ‘Menu Song’ For McDonald’s Canada Commercial

McDonald’s released a commercial (video below) in 1989 that included the “Menu Song,” which fans of the restaurant recited often.

Now, hip-hop recording artist Lil Yachty has touched up the song to remix it and update the menu items for a new McDonald’s Canada ad released on April 2.

The original promotion was a 30-second ad on television when it debuted. It featured a McDonald‘s customer ordering all the menu items of the restaurant in song. Now, the song has been extended to a full minute and 30 seconds, and the Georgia-bred rapper has contributed his version of the song. He also orders at Mickey D’s but extends the song by adding several more verses.

Before Yachty achieved a career in the music industry, the man born Miles Parks McCollum was once a McDonald’s worker.

“Going from working at a McDonald’s in Atlanta to collaborating on the Remix Menu Song with McDonald’s Canada is a wild full circle moment that brought back memories and is such a reminder that anything in life can happen,” Yachty said in a written statement.

Now, until April 29, fans of the restaurant in Canada can go to their local McDonald’s to select items from the Remix Menu as they rap along to the updated Lil Yachty version.

The Remix Menu:

Chicken Cheeseburger: A combo of two classics featuring a crispy chicken patty made with Canadian-raised seasoned chicken AND a juicy 100% Canadian beef patty, all topped with a slice of melty processed cheddar cheese, a tangy pickle, onions, ketchup, and mustard on a toasty bun.

A combo of two classics featuring a crispy chicken patty made with Canadian-raised seasoned chicken AND a juicy 100% Canadian beef patty, all topped with a slice of melty processed cheddar cheese, a tangy pickle, onions, ketchup, and mustard on a toasty bun. Surf ‘N Turf Burger: Made with two juicy 100% Canadian beef patties AND a crispy, flaky Filet-O-Fish® patty made with 100% Alaska Pollock, it’s also topped with two slices of melty processed cheddar cheese, tangy pickles, onions, ketchup and mustard on a toasty bun.

Made with two juicy 100% Canadian beef patties AND a crispy, flaky Filet-O-Fish® patty made with 100% Alaska Pollock, it’s also topped with two slices of melty processed cheddar cheese, tangy pickles, onions, ketchup and mustard on a toasty bun. Sweet Chili Junior Chicken: Made with Canadian-raised crispy seasoned chicken topped with crunchy shredded lettuce, tangy sweet chili Thai sauce and mayo-style sauce, all on a toasty bun.

Made with Canadian-raised crispy seasoned chicken topped with crunchy shredded lettuce, tangy sweet chili Thai sauce and mayo-style sauce, all on a toasty bun. Apple Pie McFlurry®: Cool, soft vanilla serve swirled together with tasty caramel sauce and pieces of Baked Apple Pie.

The Remix Menu is available for a limited time only at participating restaurants, through the McDonald’s app, at the Drive-Thru, or via McDelivery.

1989 McDonald’s Menu Sung Commercial

The current Lil Yachty remix: