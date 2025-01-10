Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn The Golden Globes Gift Bag Is Basically Filled With $1M Worth Of Excess This year’s Golden Globe winners and presenters received luxurious swag bags valued at $1 million.







Golden Globe winners and presenters walked away with more than just trophies and screen time — details have emerged about the luxurious $1 million swag bags gifted to every winner and presenter.

The Robb Report curated $1 million gift bags featuring 28 luxury items for the awards show winners and presenters, People revealed. Highlights from “The Ultimate Gift Bag” include a $40,000 facelift and a $60,000 yacht trip, among other extravagant offerings.

“It’s a privilege to collaborate with the Golden Globes® in creating a one-of-a-kind gift that mirrors the prestige and glamour of ‘Hollywood’s Party of the Year,’” said Luke Bahrenburg, President of Robb Report and Head of Luxury Sales at PMC.

Recipients were treated to an array of exclusive vacation options, including a luxury yacht excursion through Indonesia’s Coral Triangle, a private flight and stay in Finland to witness the Northern Lights, and the most extravagant offering — a three-night stay in a beachfront villa in Turks and Caicos valued at $507,492.

On the beauty front, guests were treated to high-end treatments, including a $40,000 non-surgical stem cell facelift for one lucky recipient and a $1,400 oxygen facial at The Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills, offered to 25 attendees. The luxury wellness gifts continued, including personalized dance and workout sessions from FORWARD__Space valued at $25,000, a $15,000 NordicTrack Ultra 1 treadmill, and La Prairie’s Pure Gold Radiance Concentrate serum, priced at $935.

This year’s luxury gift bag, which doubled in value, featured the centerpiece Atlas Bespoke Weekender Bag, a curated selection of cigars and premium alcohol, including rare vintage Liber Pater wines valued at $34,800. It also included extravagant excursions, such as a $272,000 wine-tasting and dinner experience in Bordeaux, France, and a $5,500 trip to the Komos Foundation in Tequila, Mexico.

“This year’s collection embodies the pinnacle of luxury, offering recipients an extraordinary journey through bespoke craftsmanship, exclusive experiences and iconic brands that define excellence,” Bahrenburg said. “Every detail reflects our commitment to celebrating the best in class, from meticulously curated travel adventures to rare, indulgent treasures.”

