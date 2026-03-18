Umm, Gross?! First Cousin Marriage Ban Fails, Leaving Door Open For Practice To Continue

For Florida first cousins who are considering living in holy matrimony, there is still a chance after a bill banning the practice failed to pass in the state Senate, WFLA reports.

HB-733 would prohibit incestuous marriage from being recognized for any purpose in Florida, but failed to pass by lawmakers, making it one of 16 states where marrying first cousins is still legal. The legislation lays out what constitutes collateral consanguinity, meaning a man would not be able to marry any woman who is labeled his sister, aunt, or niece. The same goes for a woman, who cannot marry a man she is related to, listed as her brother, uncle, or nephew, listed under the same definition.

While a majority of the United States has incestuous marriages banned, the Sunshine State is keeping the practice alive. However, some lawmakers hope the bill will circle the block in 2027 and pass once and for all.

“I think we need to do the right thing for Floridians here. I think it should come back, whether it’s a standalone bill, or whether it’s tagged onto some other bill. Not really sure. We’ll have to see,” State Republican Rep. Dean Black told Action News Jax.

Black was surprised that the bill failed to pass after he didn’t receive any pushback when he included the measure in a broader Department of Health bill, but that wasn’t the case.

“There was a time when I think first cousin marriages were allowed because population densities were not great, and you know it was hard to find a mate back when Florida was a wilderness,” the politician said.

“During the days of the Civil War—hundreds of years ago—cousin marriage was common, even being legal in 34 states. But that’s not the case these days. There are plenty of people here, and there are plenty of people you can find to be your lifelong partner without looking to your first cousin,” Black continued.

Nine other states mostly ban the practice but have exceptions in place, such as one partner being infertile, both partners being above a certain age, or if the cousins are of the same sex. But Florida, California, New York, Massachusetts, and Georgia are among the 16 states with no restrictions.

“I’ll leave things in New York and California to them. They have their own way of looking at things, but I think we need to do the right thing for Floridians here,” Black said.

The lawmaker explained one of the reasons the bill failed was disagreements over legislative elements that created an impasse. The bill died as the session’s clock expired.

Black said cousin lovers may want to prep their proposals now, as he hopes the bill makes its way to a session again.

”So, yes. I think it should come back, whether it’s a standalone bill, or whether it’s tagged onto some other bill. Not really sure,” he said. “We’ll have to see.”

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