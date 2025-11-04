News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Final Witness: Dying Boyfriend Wakes From Coma To Identify Florida Woman In Vehicular Homicide Leigha Mumby has been charged after allegedly causing a car accident that ended with her boyfriend's death months later







A 24-year-old Florida woman, Leigha Mumby, has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide more than six months after allegedly causing a car accident that placed her boyfriend in a coma before he died in October. He revealed to police officials in May, after waking up from a coma, that his girlfriend deliberately caused the crash.

According to Law & Crime, the crash took place in Flagler County, Florida, Feb. 9. Her boyfriend, Daniel Waterman, was in the car with her, and the two were arguing. She allegedly swerved the vehicle off the road and into a tree, causing Waterman to become incapacitated.

He was in a coma for several months, and when he awoke, he told police officers that, before the crash occurred, Mumby said to him, “I don’t care what happens, you’ll get what you deserve.”

“In his interview, Daniel stated that he and Leigha were in an argument due to personal issues with Leigha finding out she was pregnant that day and a text message Daniel received from a female friend in New York,” it was reported in the complaint. “Daniel and Leigha exchanged expletives. Daniel stated, Leigha began driving recklessly.” Waterman told police that she slowed the vehicle to 50 mph and, when he tried to exit, accelerated to 80 to 90 mph before making the statement to him. That was the last thing he remembers before the car crash took place.

Mumby was originally charged with reckless driving with serious bodily harm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon resulting in bodily harm in July, after Waterman revealed the information to authorities. After Waterman’s death on Oct. 8 (he died after developing pneumonia), police added the additional charge of vehicular homicide.

Waterman sustained a “C6-7 fracture, cervical spine injury, clavicle fracture, femur fracture, hip dislocation, epidural hematoma, pneumothorax with pulmonary contusion, zygomatic and temporal contusion, [and a] talus fracture,” according to the criminal complaint.

Mumby has posted bond and is scheduled to be in court Nov. 19.

Waterman did have one last wish, according to Syracuse.com. His family said that he wanted them to take care of the girl that Mumby was pregnant with.

“He wanted her raised in New York with his family.”

