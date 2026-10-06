News by Selena Hill 2 Alabama Teens Mow 50 Lawns For Free And Learn A Lesson In Entrepreneurship Ja’Torrian Taylor and Tevin Rice completed a community-service challenge and earned the equipment to grow their lawn-care business.







Two Alabama teens are proving that entrepreneurship can start with a lawn mower and a commitment to serve the community.

According to Upworthy, Ja’Torrian Taylor and Tevin Rice, the young founders of TJ & JT Mowing Service in Gadsden, Alabama, completed the 50 Yard Challenge created by Rodney Smith Jr., the founder of Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service, also known as the “Lawnmower Man.” The challenge asks young people to mow 50 lawns for free for elderly residents, veterans, and people who cannot maintain their yards.

Their work caught Smith’s attention after he learned the boys were sharing an older mower donated by a neighbor. He traveled to Gadsden and gave Taylor and Rice a mower, blower, and trimmer to help them take their business to the next level.

“I’m heading down to Gadsden right now. These are good, hard-working kids that deserve some gratitude,” Smith told KMBC.

Smith framed the equipment as more than a donation. “Giving these boys lawn equipment is teaching them discipline,” he said. “If they tell someone they are going to mow a lawn, they need to mow the lawn.”

He also encouraged the teens to view the milestone as a starting point, saying, “Remember, this is not the end; it’s just the beginning.”

The opportunity reflects the broader mission of Smith’s nonprofit, which combines community service with youth development. Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service provides free lawn care for elderly people, people with disabilities, single parents, and veterans while encouraging young participants to build responsibility, leadership, and work skills.

The 50 Yard Challenge uses a milestone system to keep participants moving toward the goal. Young people receive a white shirt when they begin, followed by orange, green, blue, red, and black shirts as they complete 10, 20, 30, 40, and 50 lawns.

By mid-2026, more than 6,000 preteens and teens had signed up for the challenge, according to Upworthy. If participants complete all 50 lawns, the collective effort could amount to more than 300,000 free lawn cuts.

For Taylor and Rice, the payoff goes beyond completing a service challenge. The donated equipment gives their fledgling business the tools to serve paying customers while building on the work ethic they developed through giving back.

“This could be the beginning of a successful lawn service,” said Smith.

And just like that, a few yards at a time, two kids got a business lesson that money can’t buy.

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