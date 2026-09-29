(Photo: Ryan Kang/Getty Images) Sports by Selena Hill Deion Sanders’ Son Says $14K Miami Rent Is ‘Insane’ As $11.89M Bankruptcy Fight Continues Shilo Sanders is weighing a Miami move while awaiting a federal bankruptcy ruling that could determine whether he remains responsible for an $11.89 million judgment







Shilo Sanders is house hunting in Miami, but one luxury rental had the former college football player second-guessing.

During a recent property tour, Sanders was shown a roughly 2,800-square-foot Miami apartment listed for $14,000 a month. The price quickly ended his interest, Yahoo Sports reports.

“So, everyone, just so you know, I do a lot of business from where I live at,” Sanders said in a YouTube video. “So, my rent is usually written off. So, that’s like 30% off of what you usually have to pay. But still, even $14,000 is insane for rent. At that point, you might as well just buy in Texas.”

The comment arrives as Sanders awaits a decision in a separate matter that could have significantly greater consequences for his balance sheet. Sanders, the son of Colorado football coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2023 after a Texas court entered an $11.89 million default judgment against him in favor of former school security guard John Darjean. The judgment stems from a 2015 confrontation when Sanders was 15.

A federal bankruptcy trial held in Denver from Aug. 31 through Sept. 4 focused on whether the judgment can be discharged through bankruptcy. Under bankruptcy law, certain debts arising from a “willful and malicious injury” cannot be discharged. Sanders has maintained that he acted in self-defense, but Darjean has disputed that account.

The trial ended without an immediate ruling. Judge Michael E. Romero also raised questions about missing surveillance footage from the 2015 incident, saying, “It just appears real obvious that there is some missing video that no one seems to have been able to find.”

The case has also highlighted the financial realities surrounding Sanders’ post-football career. After going undrafted by the NFL, he spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before moving into other pursuits, including social media and business ventures. His Miami house hunt is part of that transition.

Sanders has previously discussed expensive housing online, including a Denver Airbnb he said cost $900 a night during his bankruptcy proceedings. Meanwhile, the $14,000 Miami apartment appears to have been a bridge too far.

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