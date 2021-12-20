2 Chainz Partners With Foot Locker To Renovate His High School Gym

Grammy Award winner and former student athlete 2 Chainz unveiled a brand new training facility for use by current students at his alma mater, North Clayton High School.

He shared footage of his visit to the school via Instagram just days after the students were taken on a tour of their renovated gym. The upgrade was a joint effort between his non-profit organization, the TRU Foundation and Foot Locker Atlanta.

In the clip, the former basketball player, born Tauheed Epps can be seen interacting with the kids, even helping one girl complete ten pull-ups while her friends cheer her on.

“I’ve been principal at many high schools,” said North Clayton principal Dr. Eldrick H. Horton in the video, “but I have not experienced, but I have not experienced the generosity from an alumn as you have demonstrated to your school.”

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, 2 Chainz and the TRU Foundation sponsored a drive-thru graduation ceremony for North Clayton’s Class of 2020, after the school had initially opted to hold a virtual ceremony, due to COVID restrictions.

“This is my stomping grounds, this is where I graduated from, it’s very dear to my heart. So it was nothing when I heard that they needed a little help with getting this thing off the ground and getting this thing going.”

A few weeks later, the rapper-turned-entrepreneur and his wife Kesha Epps were presented with the 2020 Vanguard Award by the SCLC Women’s Organization For Equality Now during the non-profit’s Drum Major For Justice Award.

A clip shared to Facebook, highlighted the work the couple had done in their community to support those in need at the height of the pandemic, which included working with organizations like the Emerging 100 to provide food to the less fortunate.

2 Chainz stepped up to support one single mother through last year’s financial hardships by paying her rent for a year and fully furnishing the home she shared with her son.