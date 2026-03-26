2 Chainz’s Memoir, ‘The Voice In My Head is God,’ Lands On New York Times Best Seller List

Atlanta recording artist 2 Chainz has landed on The New York Times Nonfiction Best Seller list. It made its way to number 10.

According to The Source, the rapper’s first book, The Voice In My Head Is God, was released March 3 on Black Privilege Publishing, an imprint of Atria Books. The book is about his upbringing in College Park, Georgia, and his journey as an artist, actor, and businessman despite obstacles.

“I know sometimes when I think of artists and their stories, a lot of it deals with the struggle. We all have struggles, and we all have stories to tell. But this book is not about out-struggling or out-traumatizing the next rapper,” 2 Chainz said. “I’m tapped into a higher source. I’m trying to enlighten. I’m trying to draw some jewels. I’m trying to give you some game.”

The Breakfast Club‘s Charlamagne Tha God, the founder of Black Privilege Publishing, noted that “2 Chainz’s story is a story of perseverance. …This book will remind you that when GOD tells you to do something, it must be done.”

The Atlanta artist is gearing up to hit the road with New Orleans’ own Lil Wayne after Live Nation announced that he has extended his “20th Anniversary Tour,” celebrating Tha Carter Album Series.

2 Chainz will join Wayne on select dates, beginning on Tuesday, June 30 at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine.

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