2 Chainz Sets Up Smoothie King Kiosk In Partnership With Atlanta’s State Farm Arena

College Park, Ga., native Tauheed Epps, known by his rapper alias 2 Chainz is now a franchise owner of a Smoothie King.

According to a press release from the Atlanta Hawks, their official smoothie partner, Smoothie King, announced that the popular recording artist is its newest franchisee. The entertainer just launched a new kiosk on June 26 in State Farm Arena, just in time for the Atlanta Hawks NBA Draft Party.

“I visit Smoothie King at least twice a week, so this partnership has been a long time coming,” said 2 Chainz in a written statement. “Opening a Smoothie King in State Farm Arena felt like the right move for me. Throughout my health journey, I’ve been mindful of my choices, and when I go to games and events it’s no different – I’m always looking for nutritious options, and Smoothie King is in a class of its own when it comes to delicious smoothies with no added sugar. I’m proud to join the brand.” Smoothie King has been in business with the Hawks since 2023. The company has a Clean Blends initiative that fits 2 Chainz’s health journey. Smoothie King’s menu will only use whole fruits and veggies, no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, and zero grams of added sugar in the items consumers choose. They will also offer Smoothie Bowls. “As we continue to expand, we’re thrilled to welcome 2 Chainz to our franchisee family—not to mention in collaboration with one of our great partners in the Atlanta Hawks,” said Wan Kim, Smoothie King CEO. “2 Chainz’s passion for health and wellness aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle; that coupled with his entrepreneurial spirit embodies the essence of our brand and makes this a perfect match.” Fans will be able to choose from a variety of Smoothie King’s most popular blends. Options include Angel Food, Gladiator Vanilla, Caribbean Way, and more.

