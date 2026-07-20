(Photo: courtneyk/Getty Images) Career by Sidnee Michelle Nearly 2 Million Americans Face Long-Term Unemployment Despite Lower Jobless Rate Adults aged between 25 and 54 represented the largest share of long-term unemployed workers.







Nearly 2 million Americans remained unemployed for at least six months in June, according to a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report released July 3, underscoring persistent challenges in the labor market despite a slight decline in the nation’s overall unemployment rate, Fast Company reports.

The BLS reported employers added 57,000 jobs in June while the unemployment rate edged down to 4.2% from 4.3% in May. However, the improvement largely reflected fewer Americans participating in the labor force rather than a significant increase in hiring. The labor force participation rate fell three-tenths of a percentage point to 61.5%, its lowest level since March 2021.

Approximately 1.9 million Americans had been unemployed for 27 weeks or longer in June, accounting for 27.3% of the nation’s unemployed workers. That share increased by about four percentage points compared with June 2025, signaling that many job seekers continue to face lengthy searches for new employment. The average duration of unemployment reached 25.5 weeks.

Adults aged between 25 and 54 represented the largest share of long-term unemployed workers, with people in their late 20s and 30s among the most affected groups.

The increase comes as several major employers, including Meta, Microsoft, Atlassian, Lucid, and Block, have announced workforce reductions in recent months, adding experienced candidates to an already competitive job market. While severance packages often include several months of pay and temporary healthcare benefits, many expire before workers are able to secure new positions.

Extended unemployment is also affecting workers’ mental health. An April 2026 survey of 5,000 unemployed adults conducted by Talker Research found that only 23% of respondents said they consistently felt motivated during their job search, while 31% reported they had stopped actively searching for work. The survey also found the average respondent had been unemployed for six months, with nearly one-third searching for even longer.

Former Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell described the labor market in 2025 as a “low-firing, low-hiring environment,” where employers have slowed both hiring and layoffs, making it more difficult for unemployed workers to reenter the workforce quickly.

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