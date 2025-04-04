News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton 2 Suspects Arrested Near Atlanta Jail For Possessing Drone That Carried Contraband Jeffery Jenkins and Richard Redding were arrested after being caught with a drone carrying contraband







Atlanta police officers intercepted a drone that was carrying contraband and purportedly heading to the Fulton County Jail, and arrested two men accused of having the items and the drone in their vehicle.

According to WSB-TV, suspects Jeffery Jenkins and Richard Redding were arrested and charged with a variety of crimes after the duo was stopped approximately a mile from the jail. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat stated that investigators found a drone in the vehicle April 1 as they were supposedly en route to the county jail.

The contraband they were accused of transporting ranged from drugs to nine mobile phones to cigarettes. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, Natalie Ammons, said a tip was received. A FAST (Fugitive Apprehension Support Team) Unit investigator, Jermaine Moore, who was in the vicinity when the tip was received, performed a traffic stop where he discovered a drone, a drone controller, and other items in the car.

“Marijuana, cell phone chargers, nine cell phones, oxycodone, various pills, cord, like 550 cord which is used to make the drops using the drone, and the packaging materials,” Moore said.

Moore also stated that 48 packages of cigarettes and over 100 loose cigarettes and suspected oxycodone were also found in the vehicle.

The sheriff told the media outlet that he believes more than half the contraband that finds its way into the jail arrives there via drone. He also mentioned that cell phones and tobacco are illegal within the Fulton County Jail.

Ammons also said that investigators suspected that the same drone operation may have taken place last weekend when a drop of McDonald’s Chicken Sandwiches, suspected oxycodone, and more was discovered stuck in jail fencing.

“We are combating technology with technology and good old-fashioned detective work. And so, as we continue to investigate, we continue be really cognizant of the fact that this is a new trend,” Labat said.

RELATED CONTENT: 90 Day Fiasco: Blackfishing In Plain Sight And ‘Biracial’ Foolery, ’90 Day Fiance’ Fans Call Out Season Nine Couple Miona And Jibri Bell