News by Jeroslyn JoVonn 4 Security Officers Arrested At Fulton County Jail In Contraband Sting Involving Cell Phones, Sex, And Chicken Pot Pies Four security officers at Fulton County Jail lost their jobs for smuggling cell phones and chicken pot pies.







Four security officers at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia have lost their jobs following their arrest for an alleged contraband operation.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the four security guards worked under contract at the jail and would smuggle cell phones and other contraband into the facility, WSB-TV reports. One terminated officer, Breasha Tate, 26, admitted to smuggling six cell phones into the jail using a cutout inside a book and having sex with one inmate three separate times.

Tate also brought other contraband into the jail and received $1,682 in Cash App payments from the inmate for the unauthorized items. Fellow terminated officer Regina Harris, 26, is facing three warrants for her arrest after providing a contraband cell phone to an inmate.

LaQuna Ballard, 34, was also fired after she was caught sending an inmate sexually explicit photos and videos and conspiring to smuggle cigarettes and cell phones into the jail. The fourth terminated officer Anizya Silas, 24, is accused of conspiring to smuggle a phone charger and giving an unauthorized chicken pot pie to an inmate.

“We can’t screen for integrity,” Natalie Ammons, director of communications for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said.

The four women were all given bond but only one posted it as of Aug. 21. More arrests are expected as the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation.

“These women unfortunately chose to be on the wrong side of the law by fraternizing with residents they were entrusted with watching over,” Sheriff Pat Labat said.

“They will now have to face the consequences for the crimes they are accused of committing. Our employees and contractors alike are held to a high standard of integrity.”

The four officers are each facing charges of conspiracy and providing prohibited items to an inmate, The chief executive officer for Strategic Security Corp., which employed the women, said the company is cooperating with law enforcement in the ongoing investigation.

“As the CEO of Strategic Security Corp., I am both shocked and saddened by the actions of these individuals,” Joseph Sordi said in the statement. “Our company has long been committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and ethical conduct. Our employees undergo the most stringent hiring requirements in the industry, including comprehensive criminal history checks, credit checks, MMPI evaluations, drug screenings, character references, and thorough reviews of professional work history and educational background.”