20 Black Women Who Go Down In Women’s History
Women’s History Month is upon us
Celebrating Women’s history first
came into effect with humble beginnings as one week in March 1978. The week has since evolved and in 1987, become a month-long, nationally recognized celebration in the United States that champions gender equality and the achievements of women throughout history. To kick off Women’s History Month, BLACK ENTERPRISE is spotlighting 20 influential Black women and acknowledging their extraordinary journey and the barriers they’ve broken along the way. These women have left their mark in a host of areas from business and politics to the arts and activism, Their legacies have shaped society and inspired progress.
Source:
(Public Domain) Harriet Tubman
March 1833 – March 10, 1913
Dorchester, Maryland
Harriet Tubman made history as an abolitionist and conductor of the Underground Railroad, leading hundreds of enslaved people to freedom while also serving as a spy during the Civil War.
https://www.womenshistory.org/education-resources/biographies/harriet-tubman
Source:
(Public Domain) Charlotte E. Ray
January 13, 1850 – January 4, 1911
New York, New York
Charlotte E. Ray made history as the first African American woman to earn a law degree and practice in the United States, graduating from Howard University Law School in 1872.
oag.dc.gov/blog/black-history-month-celebrating-charlotte-e-ray
Source:
(Public Domain) Madam C.J. Walker
December 23, 1867 – May 25, 1919
Delta, Louisiana
Madam C.J. Walker made history as the first self-made African American female millionaire by developing a successful line of hair care products tailored for Black women, revolutionizing the beauty industry.
Scurlock Studio (Washington, D.C.) (photographers).
Source:
(Public Domain) Mary Mcleod Bethune
July 10,1875 – May 18, 1955
Maysville, South Carolina
Mary McLeod Bethune made history as an influential educator and civil rights leader, founding a school that became Bethune-Cookman University and advising President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
https://www.womenshistory.org/education-resources/biographies/mary-mcleod-bethune
Source:
(Public Domain) Bessie Coleman
January 26, 1892 – April 30, 1926
Atlanta, Texas
Bessie Coleman made history as the first African American and Native American woman to earn a pilot’s license, overcoming racial and gender barriers in aviation in the early 20th century.
https://airandspace.si.edu/explore/stories/bessie-coleman
Source:
(Public Domain) Hattie Mcdaniel
June 10, 1893 – October 26, 1953
Wichita, Kansas
Hattie McDaniel made history as the first African American woman to win an Academy Award, receiving the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Gone with the Wind in 1940.
https://hattiemcdaniel.com/about-hattie/
Source:
(Photo credit: copyright John Mathew Smith 2001Kingkongphoto & www.celebrity-photos.com)
Gwendolyn Brooks
June 7, 1917 – December 3, 2000
Topeka Kansas
Gwendolyn Brooks made history as the first African American woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry in 1950, recognized for her impactful work in literature.
https://www.brookscollegeprep.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=4299378&type=d&pREC_ID=2527668
Source:
(Photo credit: Adam Cuerden, Wikimedia Commons)
Shirley Chisholm
(November 30, 1924 – January 1, 2005)
Brooklyn, New York
Shirley Chisholm made history in 1968 when she became the first black woman to be elected to congress serving New York 12th district for 7 terms.
https://www.archives.gov/research/african-americans/individuals/shirley-chisholm
Source:
(Photo credit: Gotfryd Bernard, Wikimedia Commons)
Toni Morrison
February 18,1931 – August 5, 2019
Lorain, Ohio
Toni Morrison broke new ground in 1993 as the first African American woman to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, celebrated for her powerful exploration of Black life and identity.
https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/literature/1993/summary/
Source:
(copyright John Mathew Smith 2001, Wikimedia Commons)
Wangari Maathai
April 1, 1940 – September 25, 2011
Ihithe, Kenya
Wangari Maathai made history as the first African woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize for her environmental activism and work in promoting sustainable development and women’s rights.
https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/peace/2004/maathai/facts/
Source:
(Photo credit: Oregon State University)
Angela Davis
January 26, 1944
Birmingham, Alabama
Angela Davis became a groundbreaking figure as an activist and scholar, advocating for racial justice and prison reform, and symbolizing resistance after her arrest and acquittal in the 1970s.
wams.nyhistory.org/growth-and-turmoil/feminism-and-the-backlash/angela-davis/
Source:
(Photo credit: Christopher Peterson, Wikimedia Common)
Beverly Johnson
October 13, 1952
Buffalo, New York
Beverly Johnson made history as the first African American woman to appear on the cover of Vogue magazine in 1974, breaking barriers in the fashion industry.
Source:
(Lonnie Tague for the Department of Justice)
Loretta Lynch
May 21, 1959
Greensboro, North Carolina
Loretta Lynch gained recognition as the first African American woman to serve as U.S. Attorney General, advocating for civil rights, criminal justice reform, and combating corruption and discrimination.
http://awpc.cattcenter.iastate.edu/directory/loretta-lynch/
Source:
(Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Oprah Winfrey
January 29, 1954
Kosciusko, Mississippi
Oprah made history as the first Black woman to own her own production company. revolutionizing the media industry with her talk show, philanthropy, and business ventures.
https://www.womenofthehall.org/inductee/oprah-winfrey/
Source:
REF: JSC 247-37-003 ONBOARD PHOTO STS-47 ONBOARD PHOTO VIEW. ASTRONAUT MAE JEMISON, MISSION SPECIALIST WORKING IN SL-J MODULE.
Mae Jemison
October 17, 1956
Decatur, Alabama
Mae Jemison made history as the first African American woman to travel in space, breaking barriers in science and inspiring generations of women and minorities in STEM fields.
https://www.perotmuseum.org/events/children-and-families/stemleaders/mae-jemison/
Source:
Photo by Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Michelle Obama
January 17, 1964
Chicago, Illinois
History was made in 2009 as Michelle Obama became the first African American First Lady of The United States of America beside the 44th president Barack Obama.
https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/administration/first-lady-michelle-obama
Source:
(Photo: Public Domain)
Kamala Harris
October 20, 1964
Oakland, California
In 2020, Kamala Harris became the first woman, African American, and Asian American to serve as U.S. Vice President, marking a historic milestone in her groundbreaking political career.
Source:
Photo credit: Jon Tadiello, Wikimedia Commons
Tarana Burke
September 12, 1973
The Bronx, New York
Tarana Burke became a pioneering figure by founding the meToo. movement, raising awareness of sexual harassment and assault and empowering survivors globally.
https://metoomvmt.org/get-to-know-us/tarana-burke-founder/
Source:
(Photo credit-Gilda N. Squire, Wikimedia Commons)
Misty Copeland
September 10, 1982
Kansas City, Missouri
Misty Copeland became a trailblazer as the first African American woman to be promoted to principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre, breaking racial barriers in classical ballet.
https://mistycopeland.com/about-2/
Source:
Photo by (Alliance for Women in Media Foundation/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation)
Simone Biles
March 14, 1997
Columbus, Ohio
Simone Biles set a record as the most decorated gymnast of all time, earning numerous Olympic and World Championship medals and revolutionizing the sport with her remarkable skills.