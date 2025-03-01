Women’s History Month
by Ahsan Washington

March 1, 2025

20 Black Women Who Go Down In Women’s History 

Women’s History Month is upon us

Celebrating Women’s history first came into effect with humble beginnings as one week in March 1978. The week has since evolved and in 1987, become a month-long, nationally recognized celebration in the United States that champions gender equality and the achievements of women throughout history. To kick off Women’s History Month, BLACK ENTERPRISE is spotlighting 20 influential Black women and acknowledging their extraordinary journey and the barriers they’ve broken along the way. These women have left their mark in a host of areas from business and politics to the arts and activism, Their legacies have shaped society and inspired progress.

RELATED CONTENT: 2025 Women Of Power Summit Brings Industry Leaders To Host Sessions On Excelling In The Workplace

Harriet Tubman
Source: (Public Domain) Harriet Tubman March 1833 – March 10, 1913 Dorchester, Maryland Harriet Tubman made history as an abolitionist and conductor of the Underground Railroad, leading hundreds of enslaved people to freedom while also serving as a spy during the Civil War. https://www.womenshistory.org/education-resources/biographies/harriet-tubman
Charlotte E. Ray
Source: (Public Domain) Charlotte E. Ray January 13, 1850 – January 4, 1911 New York, New York Charlotte E. Ray made history as the first African American woman to earn a law degree and practice in the United States, graduating from Howard University Law School in 1872. oag.dc.gov/blog/black-history-month-celebrating-charlotte-e-ray
Madam C.J. Walker
Source: (Public Domain) Madam C.J. Walker December 23, 1867 – May 25, 1919 Delta, Louisiana Madam C.J. Walker made history as the first self-made African American female millionaire by developing a successful line of hair care products tailored for Black women, revolutionizing the beauty industry. Scurlock Studio (Washington, D.C.) (photographers).
Mary Mcleod Bethune
Source: (Public Domain) Mary Mcleod Bethune July 10,1875 – May 18, 1955 Maysville, South Carolina Mary McLeod Bethune made history as an influential educator and civil rights leader, founding a school that became Bethune-Cookman University and advising President Franklin D. Roosevelt. https://www.womenshistory.org/education-resources/biographies/mary-mcleod-bethune
Bessie Coleman
Source: (Public Domain) Bessie Coleman January 26, 1892 – April 30, 1926 Atlanta, Texas Bessie Coleman made history as the first African American and Native American woman to earn a pilot’s license, overcoming racial and gender barriers in aviation in the early 20th century. https://airandspace.si.edu/explore/stories/bessie-coleman
Hattie Mcdaniel
Source: (Public Domain) Hattie Mcdaniel June 10, 1893 – October 26, 1953 Wichita, Kansas Hattie McDaniel made history as the first African American woman to win an Academy Award, receiving the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Gone with the Wind in 1940. https://hattiemcdaniel.com/about-hattie/
Gwendolyn Brooks
Source: (Photo credit: copyright John Mathew Smith 2001Kingkongphoto & www.celebrity-photos.com) Gwendolyn Brooks June 7, 1917 – December 3, 2000 Topeka Kansas Gwendolyn Brooks made history as the first African American woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry in 1950, recognized for her impactful work in literature. https://www.brookscollegeprep.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=4299378&type=d&pREC_ID=2527668
Shirley Chisholm
Source: (Photo credit: Adam Cuerden, Wikimedia Commons) Shirley Chisholm (November 30, 1924 – January 1, 2005) Brooklyn, New York Shirley Chisholm made history in 1968 when she became the first black woman to be elected to congress serving New York 12th district for 7 terms. https://www.archives.gov/research/african-americans/individuals/shirley-chisholm
Toni Morrison
Source: (Photo credit: Gotfryd Bernard, Wikimedia Commons) Toni Morrison February 18,1931 – August 5, 2019 Lorain, Ohio Toni Morrison broke new ground in 1993 as the first African American woman to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, celebrated for her powerful exploration of Black life and identity. https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/literature/1993/summary/
Wangari Maathai
Source: (copyright John Mathew Smith 2001, Wikimedia Commons) Wangari Maathai April 1, 1940 – September 25, 2011 Ihithe, Kenya Wangari Maathai made history as the first African woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize for her environmental activism and work in promoting sustainable development and women’s rights. https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/peace/2004/maathai/facts/
Angela Davis
Source: (Photo credit: Oregon State University) Angela Davis January 26, 1944 Birmingham, Alabama Angela Davis became a groundbreaking figure as an activist and scholar, advocating for racial justice and prison reform, and symbolizing resistance after her arrest and acquittal in the 1970s. wams.nyhistory.org/growth-and-turmoil/feminism-and-the-backlash/angela-davis/
Beverly Johnson
Source: (Photo credit: Christopher Peterson, Wikimedia Common) Beverly Johnson October 13, 1952 Buffalo, New York Beverly Johnson made history as the first African American woman to appear on the cover of Vogue magazine in 1974, breaking barriers in the fashion industry.
Loretta Lynch
Source: (Lonnie Tague for the Department of Justice) Loretta Lynch May 21, 1959 Greensboro, North Carolina Loretta Lynch gained recognition as the first African American woman to serve as U.S. Attorney General, advocating for civil rights, criminal justice reform, and combating corruption and discrimination. http://awpc.cattcenter.iastate.edu/directory/loretta-lynch/
Oprah Winfrey, The Color Purple, cameo, employees
Source: (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) Oprah Winfrey January 29, 1954 Kosciusko, Mississippi Oprah made history as the first Black woman to own her own production company. revolutionizing the media industry with her talk show, philanthropy, and business ventures. https://www.womenofthehall.org/inductee/oprah-winfrey/
Mae Jemison
Source: REF: JSC 247-37-003 ONBOARD PHOTO STS-47 ONBOARD PHOTO VIEW. ASTRONAUT MAE JEMISON, MISSION SPECIALIST WORKING IN SL-J MODULE. Mae Jemison October 17, 1956 Decatur, Alabama Mae Jemison made history as the first African American woman to travel in space, breaking barriers in science and inspiring generations of women and minorities in STEM fields. https://www.perotmuseum.org/events/children-and-families/stemleaders/mae-jemison/
Source: Photo by Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images) Michelle Obama January 17, 1964 Chicago, Illinois History was made in 2009 as Michelle Obama became the first African American First Lady of The United States of America beside the 44th president Barack Obama. https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/administration/first-lady-michelle-obama Michelle Obama January 17, 1964 Chicago, Illinois History was made in 2009 as Michelle Obama became the first African American First Lady of The United States of America beside the 44th president Barack Obama. https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/administration/first-lady-michelle-obama
Kamala Harris, jimmy carter funeral, Trump
Source: (Photo: Public Domain) Kamala Harris October 20, 1964 Oakland, California In 2020, Kamala Harris became the first woman, African American, and Asian American to serve as U.S. Vice President, marking a historic milestone in her groundbreaking political career.
Tarana Burke, me.too, civil rights
Source: Photo credit: Jon Tadiello, Wikimedia Commons Tarana Burke September 12, 1973 The Bronx, New York Tarana Burke became a pioneering figure by founding the meToo. movement, raising awareness of sexual harassment and assault and empowering survivors globally. https://metoomvmt.org/get-to-know-us/tarana-burke-founder/
Misty Copeland
Source: (Photo credit-Gilda N. Squire, Wikimedia Commons) Misty Copeland September 10, 1982 Kansas City, Missouri Misty Copeland became a trailblazer as the first African American woman to be promoted to principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre, breaking racial barriers in classical ballet. https://mistycopeland.com/about-2/
Simone Biles
Source: Photo by (Alliance for Women in Media Foundation/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation) Simone Biles March 14, 1997 Columbus, Ohio Simone Biles set a record as the most decorated gymnast of all time, earning numerous Olympic and World Championship medals and revolutionizing the sport with her remarkable skills.

×