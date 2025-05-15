News by Kandiss Edwards Diddy Dropped A Whopping $20M 24 Hours After Cassie Court Filings Cassie Ventura reveals the amount of her multimillion-dollar settlement with Diddy.







Cassie Ventura, R&B singer and former partner of Sean “Diddy” Combs, has publicly disclosed that she received a $20 million settlement from Combs in 2023.

Ventura filed a civil lawsuit on November 16, 2023, accusing Combs of rape, physical abuse, and coercion into drug-fueled sex acts. The lawsuit was settled within 24 hours, but the settlement amount remained confidential until Ventura’s recent court testimony, Complex reported.

The revelation emerged during her testimony in Combs’s ongoing federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial in Manhattan. The “Long Way 2 Go” singer said after she’d given Combs a few pages from her memoir, seemingly detailing the abuse, he dismissed her request for a settlement.

When asked how she got in touch with her former lover she replied:

“Through my attorney. And I reached out to K.K. I asked her if he read it. She said it was not taken seriously.”

After Combs’s initial dismissal, she filed her civil claim for $30 million. The case was quickly resolved.

“It settled for $20 million, in 24 hours,” Ventura said.

AUSA: How did you get chapters to Sean?

Ventura: Through my attorney. And I reached out to K.K. I asked her if he read it. She said it was not taken seriously.

AUSA: How much did you ask for the book?

Ventura: $30 million.

AUSA: Did you sue?

Ventura: Nov 2023 — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) May 14, 2025

AUSA: What happened with the lawsuit?

Ventura: It settled for $20 million, in 24 hours.

AUSA: Why are you testifying in this trial?

Ventura: I can't carry this anymore. What's wrong is wrong. I tried people like they were disposable. Escorts, anybody — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) May 14, 2025

During her testimony, Ventura detailed a decade-long relationship marked by severe abuse. She recounted instances of being physically assaulted, including a 2016 hotel incident captured on surveillance footage. She also testified to being coerced into participating in “freak-offs,” drug-fueled sex parties involving male escorts, which Combs allegedly orchestrated and recorded. Ventura also testified that Combs used these recordings to blackmail her. The Ciroc mogul allegedly threatened to release the explicit videos in an attempt to control the singer.

The settlement’s disclosure has intensified scrutiny of Combs, who faces multiple federal charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

Ventura’s testimony has been pivotal in the trial. Her story is shedding light on the alleged abuse and manipulation she endured. The courage to come forward has been acknowledged by advocates for survivors of abuse, emphasizing the importance of holding powerful individuals accountable for their actions.

RELATED CONTENT: Federal Prosecutors Have Lost Contact With Key Witness In Diddy Trial