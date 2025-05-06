Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Drops Nine Word Statement On First Day Of Trial The statement shared more insight into how Combs was feeling as he begins his trial.







Sean “Diddy” Combs began the first day of his federal trial on May 5 in New York City. Appearing before a judge for jury selection, Combs made an unexpected nine-word statement as the high-profile case got underway.

“I’m sorry, your honor, I’m a little nervous today,” Combs told U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, as reported by NBC News.

Before his brief remark, Combs had leaned on the voice of his defense team to convey his thoughts during the pre-trial process. The news source also reported that his statement was made in response to his attorneys requesting a “quick bathroom break.”

However, Judge Subramanian suggested that they wait, instead stating, “I’m a machine.”

His insistence led to Combs speaking up.

The first day included the name-dropping of several A-list celebrities, such as Michael Jordan and Kanye West. However, they were not suspected of any crimes surrounding this case, but were used to gauge jurors’ knowledge of who they are and their ability to remain impartial.

The Associated Press reports that “three dozen” prospective jurors were questioned about their potential biases on the case. Around half were dismissed during the first day.

Opening statements are expected to begin next week as jury selection continues. According to the AP, Combs seemed warm to his defense team, hugging and shaking hands with his attorney, Teny Geragos. However, his appearance has remarkably changed since his indictment and arrest last September.

The disgraced media mogul wore a sweater over a white collared shirt and gray slacks. His hair and goatee were distinctively gray. However, the grayness was unsurprising, given that hair dye is not allowed in jail.

At least one high-profile witness will take the stand in the case. Combs’ accuser and former partner, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, was previously announced to testify during the trial. However, when exactly she will appear in court remains unknown.

The federal judge aims to select 12 jurors and six alternates within three days. The trial is also expected to last eight weeks. Combs’ attorney’s father, high-profile defense lawyer Mark Geragos, was also present. He will reportedly serve unofficially, offering guidance to Combs’ legal team during the jury selection.

“Can’t I just watch my daughter? I’m a helicopter parent,” cheekily stated the elder Geragos as he entered court.

Combs stands accused of various crimes, including sex trafficking, arson, bribery, forced labor, and kidnapping. Combs has pleaded not guilty to the allegations, even rejecting a plea deal as his highly anticipated trial comes into fruition.

