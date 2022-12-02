20 Small Black Owned Business with Big Stocking Stuffers for the Holidays

Beat the Christmas rush with BLACK ENTERPRISE’s ultimate list of small Black-owned businesses with big stocking stuffers.

Typically, stocking stuffers are small enough to slip into a stocking but there is something grand about buying Black, supporting the Black dollar, and spreading the love of Black innovation. From affordable to luxury, our list includes gifts for everyone.

Happy shopping!

Apparel

AdaChic was started by Dr. Nichole Thompson with her cousin Meredith Lilly. The name of the company stems from the Nigerian word “Ada,” meaning “first girl,” which not only honors Thompson’s and Lilly’s roots but represents them as the first-born women in each of their families.

AdaChic’s latest Mystic collection offers leather handbags, featuring colors like coral, olive, burgundy, mustard, is crafted by African artists, utilizing sustainable leather sourced in Ethiopia.

Designed by Supermom Culture‘s founder Trina Small, this Superdad hoodie is the perfect stylish gift for dad-figures to add to their fall and winter wardrobe.

This gift is great for a loved one with a sense of humor. Spicy Mike puts the entertainment in apparel for any occasion and the holidays are no different.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Made Leather Company®️ (@madeleatherco)

Lenise Williams is the founder of Made Leather Co., a brand offering high-quality vegetable tanned leather items handcrafted by artisans in Morocco. Her company’s Aviator “Weekender Bag” is the perfect bag for a quick weekend getaway, especially for a man in your life. It is available in natural, cognac and noire.

The fireside could be blazing bright with this holiday tee in your loved one’s stocking. This Christmas Tee is an ode to the classic originally sung by Donny Hathaway.

Da’Shika Street’s infinity scarves are a hot commodity for the holidays and a perfect stocking stuffer. They are luxurious fleece lined scarves to add that warm and cozy accent for your winter wardrobe.

Self-Care

Cousin duo Jataon and Teychenne Whitley started the New York City-based Milk and Cookies Kids Spa and Salon. Now the collaboration has added the icing on the cake with a non-toxic and vegan collection of nail polishes.

The SPLAT polish line is the perfect kids stocking stuffer under $10. It comes in 18 bright colors of the rainbow from Mango Popsicle and Rock On Yellow to Besties Forever Blue and Glitzy Glam Glitter.

Repping Boston all the way, this Black-owned gift box is a curated selection of local items from seven local Black and women-owned businesses in the walking capital city of Massachusetts.

A gift for yourself or a loved one, the collection includes a Haitian spice blend, small-batch handmade chutney or relish, a bath bar, lip balm, body butter, and a colorful art piece by a local artist.

Based in Brooklyn, NY, Yakeima Simms founded Nishati Candles two years ago offering luxury, handcrafted vegan candles adorned with Swahili affirmations.

“Be the energy you want to attract” with the Luxe Gift Set that includes an 8 oz. Luxe Soy Blend Candle, 4 oz. Room/ Linen Spray, 2 oz. Loose Organic Green Tea, and Stainless Steel Mesh Ball Tea Strainer.

Trained journalist-turned-self-care coach Tara Pringle Jefferson is the mastermind behind The Self-Care Suite, a wellness community that caters to the mental, emotional and physical well-being of Black women.

The Suite’s morning mantra affirmation cards are the perfect holiday gift for anyone who struggles with perfectionism, anxiety, self-doubt or a negative inner critic.

Honey Envy’s founder and CEO, Dr. Jarrett L. Manning is passionate about stylish healthy hair. Key ingredients like honey, castor oil, tea tree oil, peppermint oil, and vitamin E can bring hydration into your scalp and throughout strands to the very end of curls.

The Honey Envy Method Full Box includes Honey Envy Hair Oil, Honey Envy Styling Mousse and our 4-oz Honey Envy Detanger/Leave-In Conditioner. This is a great stocking stuffer!

Food & Beverage

“Give the gift of time to yourself and a friend, no matter the distance! The Meet Me For Tea Gift set sends a teapot and two teas to both yourself and a friend,” says Fresh Steeped founder, Kendra Williams Pierson. “It’s the stocking stuffer that you need after a busy holiday season.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Jasi Experience, LLC (@ajasiexperience)

Gift a loved one with the innovative Jasi experience, specializing in custom and personalized drinkware. From wine glasses and sports mugs to tumblers and tea mugs, the art of crafting is the perfect stocking stuffer.

Deez Cookies’ founder Khadija Garrison Adams is the master hand behind the ultimate gift box. It is sold by the dozen, containing three each of the following cookies: Beautiful Light: A Sparkling Molasses Cookie, Candy Cane Brownie, Raspberry White Chocolate Chip, and Mr. Grinch: A Matcha Cookie with a Teeny Tiny Heart.

This dark roast whole bean coffee offers a touch of cocoa, cherry, strawberry and toffee. Warm up your loved one with a gift that is perfect for any season.

Books

Kidprenuer Bailee creates fun memorable boxes for girls (ages 5 and up) filled with different tools for creative nail designs. Now, she has a new book, Bailee’s Nail Box, that is based on her love for nails and her journey of starting her business. She also has a coloring book with activity pages of mazes, dot-to-dot, word searches, counting, spot the difference and more, with answers at the back.

Dear Black Child by Rahma Rodaah, illustrated by Lydia Mba, is an inspiring love letter to Black immigrant children and families of the diaspora around the world. This story of self-acceptance, love, and empowerment also features joyful and vibrant illustrations.

College prep boss Tameka Williamson takes the pain out of paying for college with her secret funding strategies. The College for Free Book Bundle includes access to 3 powerful books: Parents, Send Your Child to College for Free, The College REBOOT, and Getting a Full Ride Journal.

Brown Boy Brown Girl is a family-owned multimedia publishing company that empowers brown girls and boys through reading and multicultural books. The company’s Reach For The Stars Collection offers an adorable 1-subject spiral notebook as a perfect stocking stuffer ahead of the new school season.

Accessories

Six Blue Hearts offer a variety of pins that celebrate the legacy of service and excellence among the members of the Divine 9 and other African American civic groups.