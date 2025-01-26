‘I’m A Huge Fan’: Clip Of Morgan Freeman Praising Elon Musk Resurfaces

A 2016 clip of actor Morgan Freeman praising Tesla CEO Elon Musk is making the rounds on social media following Musk’s heavily criticized Nazi salute at a rally for Donald Trump. In the video, Freeman revealed that he is a shareholder in Musk’s company.

According to Business Insider, although the actor has not commented regarding how much Tesla stock he owns, if Freeman invested $10,000 in Tesla stock in 2016, it would be worth more than $300,000 today.

Morgan Freeman admits he checks his phone to look at stock prices while on set



One of which is $TSLA, as he admires @elonmusk



pic.twitter.com/0dcMFUSJYV — PeloSwing🎯👸🏻 (@PeloSwing) January 23, 2025

In the interview, Freeman offered up his assessment of what Musk had accomplished up to that point, telling the interviewer that he was a huge fan of the South African billionaire.

“I own Tesla. I’m a huge fan of Elon Musk’s and I think he’s got the most incredibly forward-thinking ideas about where we can go technologically. He’s, you know, what he’s done, nobody else has ever done. He’s landed a rocket ship so it’s reusable — you know what a feat that is?”

Freeman continued, “Now we’re taking off and we’re going to Mars, delivering stuff to people who are going to be settling there, just like they settled the Old West, and bringing those ships back and landing them and reloading them.”

Freeman may have gushed in 2016 about Musk’s potential to transform the world in positive ways, but since then there has been Musk’s alignment with Donald Trump and his deep embrace of far-right ideology over nearly a decade since that interview.

Regarding his deepening ties with far-right ideologues, Musk has been getting cozy with the leader of Germany’s Alternative for Germany party, Alice Weidel.

According to The Washington Post, Musk made an appearance at a rally on Jan. 25 held by the group via video screen, and urged supporters of the party to move past the guilt of previous generations, which some say is a reference to Nazi Germany.

“There is too much focus on past guilt, and we need to move beyond that. Children should not be guilty of the sins of their parents, let alone their great-grandparents. You should be optimistic and excited about a future for Germany. I think you’re the best hope for Germany,” Musk said.

