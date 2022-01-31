2019 Miss USA Cheslie Kryst And ‘Extra’ Correspondent, Dies By Apparent Suicide At 30

Cheslie Kryst, the former 2019 celebrated Miss USA winner has died apparently by suicide, according to the NY Post. She was 30.

According to the NY Post, on Sunday Kryst, a 30-year-old attorney was identified as the woman who jumped from a Midtown Manhattan high-rise building following a cryptic message on her Instagram page, that read: “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheslie Kryst, JD, MBA (@chesliekryst)

Kryst was found dead on the street around 7:15 a.m. after reportedly jumping from the 60-story Orion building located at 350 W. 42nd St., sources told the outlet.

According to a statement from Kryst’s family, “In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie.”

“Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.

“Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA,” her family said according to the HuffPost. “But most importantly as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on.”

Kryst made headlines in 2019 as one of three Black women making history as a pageant winner, Miss America (Nia Franklin), Miss USA (Cheslie Kryst) and Miss Teen US (Kaliegh Garris).

Kryst also served as an EXTRA correspondent interviewing celebrities like Oprah Winfrey. We wish her family peace at this difficult time.