Meet The Collins Family: 2nd Generation IHOP Owners Named Franchisees Of The Year Brandon and Shaleeza Collins are second-generation IHOP franchisees from North Baton Rouge







IHOP named Brandon and Shaleeza Collins 2023 Franchisees of the Year, awarded to them at the brand’s Global Franchisee Conference. This coveted award recognizes franchisees for all-around leadership excellence and as someone who embodies the brand’s mission by executing great restaurant operations.

BLACK ENTERPRISE spoke with the husband-and-wife team to learn more about how they overcame years of challenging circumstances to become top award winners.

Brandon and Shaleeza were unlikely candidates for IHOP franchise ownership. However, in 2006, after retiring, Brandon’s parents, Ella and Larry Collins, decided to open an IHOP restaurant, recognizing the need in their North Baton Rouge community. “There were no sit-down restaurants, and they wanted to make sure that that need was fulfilled and to create a legacy for their family,” explained Shaleeza.

“This legacy wasn’t just for the kids; it was a legacy for the community. We’re in North Baton Rouge; there’s not much here. There’s no economic development that happens here. Our IHOP is still the only national franchise, sit-down restaurant in North Baton Rouge – to this day,” Brandon added.

Changing Trajectory

After purchasing the IHOP franchise, the challenges began early on. “Things took a turn when my mother began having difficulties managing day-to-day operations and back-of-the-house responsibilities at the restaurant, and I wanted to help her out,” explained Brandon.

“We recognized that we could help with some of these difficulties in our own individual way, without physically needing to be there – at first. Then it snowballed, simply because my parents entered into a business, they technically had no experience in.”

Brandon and Shaleeza graduated from college and entered the financial sector. “We never saw ourselves as restaurant owners,” interjected Shaleeza.

“I was a Finance major, Brandon was a Management major, so we just saw ourselves going more in the financial field. But God had his own path for us. We could not possibly sit back and watch her struggle and not jump in to help. That was the driving force that made us change our trajectory as to where we were going.”

Passing the Torch

In January 2023, after spending several years learning the ins and outs of the restaurant, Brandon and Shaleeza purchased the restaurant from Brandon’s parents, excited to continue the legacy that started it all.

“We didn’t want to see it go away, especially after all the things we had to push through, and my parents had to push through, to bring something to this area. We were told that nothing would make it here. That’s always been the driving force behind what we’ve done and how we’ve done things to simply show this is a viable business, a viable community to invest in. We just wanted to be that example.”

Our Time – Our Opportunity

The humility that Brandon and Shaleeza have in running their franchise is the same humble response they display in winning such a prestigious award.

“Winning has been bittersweet. We’ve been doing the same thing we’ve done for over 15 years now I just think that it was our turn – our opportunity. We also had real help getting to know corporate and being known by corporate, going through the franchise application interview process. I was invited to join a newly formed committee, which allowed us to bring our voice, which we thought was small and insignificant to a big brand like IHOP. It allowed us to give our perspective as actual Operators, because a lot of times, multi-unit franchisees who are not actually in the store every day, have a bigger voice. To win this award is truly a big deal for us.”

After having the franchise for 19 years and winning this award, what’s next for Brandon and Shaleeza?

“Our goal as second-generation owners is to grow the business because we would like to see it expand. But we want to make sure that the way we grow it makes sense, and that we’re growing it at a pace that we can handle,” explained Shaleeza. “We are currently working on another location, potentially one of the new DINE Brands concepts.”

The IHOP brand has been supportive of the Collins family and their multigenerational journey. First, taking a chance on opening in an area that struggled economically, but also approving the purchase transfer of the business from the parents’ ownership to the children. Franchisors have the sole discretion on the approval of new owners. With this approval, IHOP acknowledged the hard work that went into keeping the business going and saw the potential for the future. And with two children, ages 14 and 8, there’s every indication that ownership will extend to a third generation. “Our 14-year-old son is already hosting and serving, and our 8-year-old daughter is asking to be in the business as well, but she has a few years before that can happen.”

To learn more about IHOP franchise ownership, visit franchise.ihop.com/en/us.

