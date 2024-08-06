What Is The Value Of The 2024 Olympic Gold Medal?

It was recently revealed on a recent episode of Shannon Sharpe and Chad “OchoCinco” Johnson‘s Nightcap that gold medal winners from the United States take home $37,000 when they win in their sport.

But what is the actual worth of that gold medal?

According to Forbes, based on the current price of gold as of July 24, the precious gold medal Olympian athletes take home is worth approximately $950. That also includes materials that are used for the medal. The media outlet states that, due to record-high prices for the precious metal, this is the most that the top medal has been worth.

The approximate value of $950 beats the value of the $708 of the gold medal for the 2012 London Olympics.

Although it’s labeled as gold, more than 95% of the medal is actually made of silver. The price of the top medal, if it were made purely of gold, would substantially raise the value of the medal to approximately $41,161.50. The last time that Olympic medals were 100% gold was in 1912.

In terms of how much the medal weighs, it is 529 grams. Silver makes up 505 grams, while six grams consists of pure gold, which serves as the plating for the medal. The remaining 18 grams are iron.

In comparison, the silver medal comes in just at 525 grams. The medal is made with 507 grams of silver and 18 grams of iron. The current value of the silver medal is approximately $486. The bronze medal weighs 455 grams. No silver is incorporated in the bronze, but its makeup is 415.15 grams of copper, 21.85 grams of zinc, and 18 grams of iron. The value of a bronze medal? A paltry $13.

The iron included in the medals is no ordinary iron. According to the outlet, the iron is specifically made from the iron from the Eiffel Tower, the universally recognized symbol of Paris and France.

All the medals are 85 millimeters across and 9.2 millimeters thick.

