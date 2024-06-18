Shannon Sharpe Signs Multiyear Deal With ESPN After Leaving FS1 Less Than A Year Ago

Less than a year after participating in his last episode of Undisputed on the FS1 network and becoming teary-eyed on set, NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe signed a multiyear deal with ESPN.

After appearing on Undisputed with co-host Skip Bayless for seven years, the last year being contentious, the Super Bowl champion ended his time on the network, with no landing spot in sight. Now, according to ESPN, the network that took him in after fellow sportscaster, Stephen A. Smith spoke on his behalf, has signed Sharpe to a multiyear contract almost a year to the day of his last appearance on Undisputed, June 12, 2023.

“Being a part of this family has been a blessing. Everything about this relationship with ESPN, Stephen A., and First Take, has been tremendous. I look forward to expanding my role and showing more of the world what I have to offer. The show goes on!” Sharpe said in a written statement.

Sharpe’s addition to First Take has enabled the program to earn its 22nd consecutive month of year-over-year growth. This past month has seen the sports talk show achieve its most-viewed May ever.

“Shannon Sharpe has been an incredible addition to the First Take team, enhancing the show’s dynamic with his engaging presence and insightful commentary,” said David Roberts, ESPN’s head of Event & Studio Production. “Shannon’s chemistry with Stephen A. Smith has elevated our debates and been another key reason First Take is the premier destination for morning sports discussion.”

Sharpe first reappeared on First Take in August 2023 and will be seen across various other ESPN programs, which will be announced at a later date. Before joining Undisputed, the 55-year-old Sharpe was a regular on First Take with superstar Smith back in 2016.

The three-time Super Bowl champ was hosting his weekly podcast Club Shay Shay on the FS1 Network before moving it to YouTube, where he has been scoring controversial interviews with the likes of Katt Williams, Mo’Nique, and Amanda Seales.

