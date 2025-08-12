News by Kandiss Edwards Here’s What’s On The Agenda For 2025 BLACK ENTERPRISE XCEL Summit For Men The 2025 XCEL Summit for Men will feature guests, giveaways, networking opportunities and more. Check out some of the events.







The 2025 BLACK ENTERPRISE XCEL Summit For Men is “Made For Men. Built For Impact.” The summit will take place Oct. 15–17 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando, featuring a packed schedule of leadership intensives, coaching, and networking designed to empower Black male professionals and entrepreneurs.

Oct.15

After arrival and check-in, the events begin. Attendees will have access to the XCEL Showcase & Lounge. A few highlights during the lounge session are sponsor giveaways, interactive games, and a cash bar. That evening, the 35-and-under crowd will gather for a targeted networking session led by Ramon Ray, founder of CelebrityCEO.com, followed by a welcome reception.

The XCEL Awards gala caps the night, with honorees Larry Fitzgerald Jr., John Hope Bryant, George C. Fraser, Rev. Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson, Troy Taylor and Robert Smith. Each man of excellence will be honored for their contributions to the Black community and professional success in the business community. Emmy-winning journalist Ed Gordon will emcee events.

Oct. 16

While enjoying a catered breakfast, BE CEO Earl “Butch” Graves Jr. will give opening remarks, setting the intention for the day ahead. Following, Ray and Fitzgerald headline a fireside chat that explores the necessity of discipline, philanthropy, and leadership in career building. Later, incoming businessmen gain the benefit of hearing from the veterans on the subject of wealth building. John Hope Bryant will join Graves in hosting a session on business, wealth building, and community.

Attendees can also choose among multiple deep-dive workshops:

Negotiating Your Compensation and Leveraging Your Performance Review — strategies for salary growth and promotion readiness

P&L Basics for Leaders — understanding profit and loss to make informed decisions

AI: Friend or Foe for Your Career? — integrating artificial intelligence into leadership without losing the human touch

Executive leadership coaching (JPMorgan Chase) and financial coaching (Fidelity) run concurrently. The midday luncheon, Mobilizing On an Agenda for Black Progress, features Gordon moderating a discussion on civic engagement, economic empowerment, and legacy-building. Afternoon barbershop-style debates will tackle current events and cultural issues, ending with cigars and cognac at the pool.

Oct. 17

Morning Motivation will be hosted by Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson, followed by a fireside chat with investor Robert Smith. Actor and activist David Banner and actor Blair Underwood join Alfred Edmond Jr. for a dialogue on media influence, personal branding, and purpose-driven careers. Workshops will address financial planning for high earners, mental health resilience, AI tools for career ROI, optimizing health and longevity, and navigating international assignments.

Coaching sessions continue until the summit closes with a panel on global career opportunities and mobility.

